Watch: 21-year-old Stephen Curry is seen rapping in his Davidson days as old video resurfaces

Before rapping with Toby Nwigwe earlier this year, Stephen Curry had a brief stint as a rapper during his time at Davidson — a video of which has resurfaced and gone viral on social media.

For those unaware, Curry rapped for a music video over Asher Roth's 'I Love College', and in this case, the video featuring the Golden State Warriors superstar is pretty much a tribute to The Commons — a popular spot where Curry and the other Davidson students would hang out.

Sporting an oversized white tee and pajamas, the four-time NBA champion had his share of the lyrics as well, rapping them to near perfection. The video that specifically says "ft. Stephen Curry" made its way to YouTube just before he was selected seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

While the music video surely shows happy times for Curry at Davidson, his formative years at the basketball court weren't pleasant. Short, scrawny, and undersized for his age, the future NBA sharpshooter had to prove his detractors wrong almost every day.

Curry, the oldest son of former NBA star Dell Curry, and his wife, Sonya, a volleyball powerhouse at Virginia Tech got the sports gene from his parents. But translating them to his advantage wasn't an easy task as he had to earn his place and prove his worth with every game.

Stephen Curry made his rap debut in Tobe Nwigwe’s new single, 'Lil Fish, Big Pond'

After his rapping stint at Davidson, Stephen Curry seems to have taken up that part of his career again — this time with Tobe Nwigwe, where he is the guest star of the rapper's new single, 'Lil Fish, Big Pond.'

To his credit, Curry's 30-second verse is pretty impressive, as he dishes out the lyrics with absolute panache and swagger. To top it all, he does all that on a boat.

It's worth noting that the soundtrack is also part of his Apple TV+ documentary, 'Underrated'. But as far as competition goes, Curry will have to perhaps put in more work if he intends to match up to Damian Lillard's music career.

On the season front, Stephen Curry and the Warriors will look to land another NBA championship after failing to defend their last one this past season.

Injuries and inconsistency derailed their 2022-23 campaign, but now with Chris Paul in the ranks, the Bay area side will depend on experience and championship DNA to get their hands on the silverware.