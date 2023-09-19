Watch: 34-year-old Russell Westbrook snatches ankles and dunks during open offseason workout

When it comes to athleticism, not many players can match Russell Westbrook's performance on the court.

Known for his highlight reels because of his explosive playing style and breakneck speed, Westbrook has maintained his athleticism despite the injuries faced throughout his career.

Now, at 34, he can be seen in a video pulling off dunks and crossovers. The video was recently uploaded online by his trainer, Chris Brickley.

The video shows Westbrook working on his handles, dribble penetration and even his jumpers.

Usually, a player who is known to utilize their athleticism on the court may lose their game in the years to come, but not Westbrook. The highlight reel alone shows Westbrook has not lost a step.

The quick first step is still there as he prepares to hone his skills for his upcoming 2023-24 season with the LA Clippers. During the previous season, Westbrook played 21 games after being acquired by the Clippers midway into the season. In the 21 games he played, he averaged 15.8 points per game (48.9% shooting, including 35.6% from 3-point range), 7.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Chris Brickley talked about Russell Westbrook's commanding approach to the game

Known for his competitive nature, Westbrook continues to showcase just how much left he has in the tank. The nine-time All-Star has been consistent with the same high-octane playing style that he is best known for throughout his 16 NBA seasons in the league.

His trainer, Brickley, talked about his playing style in an interview on the "All The Smoke" podcast.

"Russell Westbrook was one guy that he gives no f***s," Brickly said, "like doesn't matter who is in front of him every time he's been to a BlackOps he's going to destroy you. He's not going to talk to you. He's going to be talking shit like and you know I love, I love that Russell BlackOps energy it's fun."

"If you don't respect and admire Russell Westbrook, there's something wrong with you," Brickley added, "I've never seen a player give maximum effort every single night like him. Even Jordan didn't play as hard as Russell Westbrook does. And Michael is the greatest of all time. But this guy gives maximum effort every single play, every single night."

Even though Westbrook does not perform as he used to when playing for the OKC Thunder, he is still one of the best players in the league today. He may not be an efficient scorer but continues to perform with his competitiveness.