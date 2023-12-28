Watch: $35 million worth French Montana announces spending $200,000 on Louis Vuitton AF1s while courtside at Bucks-Nets

French Montana is one of the stars sitting courtside in the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The “Bad B**ch” singer is enjoying the action just a few weeks before his next concert in January. Born Karim Kharbouch, the artist has been a big fan of the NBA since his AAU basketball days.

Montana was shown on the big screen at Barclays Center a few times. He was greeted with hearty applause every time he was featured on the large monitor.

French Montana eventually took a video of himself and announced his upcoming concert next month. He also dropped a bomb that will have many sneaker lovers drooling (via 2Cool2Blog):

“$200,000 on my feet.”

The shoes on his feet were the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 low. He wore the brown and white model that most can only dream about having. Montana’s an avid sneaker collector so it’s no surprise that he has one of the most highly-sought pairs around.

French Montana is reportedly worth $35 million via his singles and albums. His collaboration with Swae Lee alone in “Unforgettable” was streamed by billions and earned him a hefty amount. “Excuse My French” in 2013 and “Jungle Rules” in 2017 are still sought after by hip-hop fans.

Montana isn’t going away anytime soon. He is a widely popular rapper and still one of the most sought-after artists in the genre.

“Young French” likely rooted for the Nets on Wednesday. Unfortunately, the home team battled the star-studded Bucks to a standstill until the fourth quarter. Milwaukee outscored Brooklyn 44-30 in the final period to pull away for the win.

French Montana watched the Bucks pull away in the fourth quarter against the Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks rolled to another win against the Brooklyn Nets this season. They won 129-125 on Nov. 6 and repeated 144-122 on Wednesday night. The third and last meeting between the two teams, unless they face each other again in the playoffs, will be on Mar. 21.

Brooklyn gave a good fight but Milwaukee played much better on both ends of the floor in the final period. The Nets had a legit chance of defending the home court but the Bucks made the right plays when they needed them most.

If French Montana wants to catch the action again between the Nets and the Bucks, he will have to travel to Milwaukee for that.