Watch: 43-Year-old Jamal Crawford drops 51 points at The CrawsOver Pro-Am

Jamal Crawford, one of NBA history’s smoothest and streakiest shooters, showed basketball fans in Seattle that there’s still something left in the tank. Crawford last played in the league in 2020, which happened to be his debut for the Brooklyn Nets.

Back in his hometown and playing for his CrawsOver Pro-Am tournament, “JC” delighted fans with a throwback performance:

Against several players years younger than him, the former NBA journeyman dazzled with 51 points and 11 assists. This is the third time Crawford exploded for 51 points in a pro-am game in Seattle. He also hit the same mark in 2014 and did it again in 2021.

In his latest masterpiece, the three-time winner of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award showed his trademark slick moves. He picked apart the defense with his shifty crossovers, sick dribbles and highlight-reel passes.

All of the defenders Crawford had to deal with were younger than him. And yet, he did whatever he wanted to and could have easily toyed with them.

Although he hasn’t played pro basketball in three years, no one was hardly surprised by his display Sunday night. The explosiveness may no longer be there, but he can still put up points even at 43 years old.

Jamal Crawford owns a few scoring records in the NBA

For his career, Jamal Crawford averaged 14.6 PPG on 41.0% shooting, including 34.8% from behind the arc. His averages would have been higher if not for his first and last two seasons in the NBA where he struggled.

Still, he was a scoring threat that could explode on any given night. On January 26, 2007, Crawford hit a career-high 52 points against the Miami Heat. He had three other games where he breached the 50-point mark.

What makes Crawford’s scoring feat even more remarkable is he often did it as a reserve. His 51 points against the Dallas Mavericks on April 4, 2019, was the most in NBA history by a non-starter. The current TNT analyst is the first player to have 50-point games for four different teams.

Jamal Crawford won the Sixth Man of the Year award three times, a record he shares with Lou Williams. Although he’s now sitting behind a desk during NBA games, he showed that against pro-am players, he’s still as deadly as ever.

