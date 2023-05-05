Watch- 49ers star George Kittle boos LeBron James as Warriors are blowing the Lakers out of the building 

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle joined the Chase Center crowd as they booed LeBron James in Thursday's LA Lakers-Golden State Warriors conference semis Game 2. Kittle was sitting courtside, watching James argue with the official over a foul call toward the end of the third quarter. Here's a clip of this incident shared by Chano Designs on Twitter:

chan0.eth @chanodesigns If you needed video of @gkittle46 booing Lebron lmao If you needed video of @gkittle46 booing Lebron lmao https://t.co/rqmwEfX3Ak

It was a frustrating night for James and the Lakers, as they were down 30 by the end of the third quarter. Some unfortunate calls went against James during the game, often prompting him to get into a heated exchange with the officials.

Golden State Warriors fans were obviously not in agreement on all occasions. They also have no love lost for LeBron James, who handed the franchise one of their worst finals losses in 2016 when he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a title win by erasing a 1-3 deficit. The Warriors were coming off a record 73-9 season in that playoff run.

James played against Golden State four times, losing thrice. However, his performances were top-notch despite the losses, giving the Dubs enough reason to develop a disliking towards him.

Golden State Warriors dominate Game 2 and level series 1-1 against LeBron James' LA Lakers

The Golden State Warriors bounced back after their 117-112 Game 1 loss in dominant fashion during Thursday's Game 2 contest. The Warriors decimated the LA Lakers 127-120, taking a 32-point lead in the second half. They trailed by seven at the end of the first quarter but outscored the Lakers 101-67 the rest of the way.

LeBron James was the lone bright spot for the LA Lakers as he tallied 23 points on 55.6% shooting, 21 in the first half alone, on 9-of-13 shooting. However, Anthony Davis' off night and the Lakers' failure to adjust to the Warriors' game plan saw them struggle to salvage a comeback attempt in the second half.

Davis had 11 points and seven rebounds. The Golden State Warriors disrupted his rhythm on both ends of the court. They drew him out on the perimeter with high pick-and-rolls, with Steph Curry handling the rock, opening up easier opportunities for the rest of the Warriors.

Klay Thompson made the most of it as he bagged 30 points in 31 minutes, shooting 61.1%, including 8-of-11 from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Curry played as a distributor primarily, tallying 20 points and 12 assists on 58.3% shooting.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers would've preferred a win in Game 2 before heading home, but splitting the first two games isn't a bad result, either. They will have a shot to go up 3-1 if they protect home court in Games 3 and 4.

