Watch: 6x NBA All-Star nails Charles Barkley impersonation while explaining his love for golf

Charles Barkley and Blake Griffin have something in common besides formerly playing in the NBA. The former basketball stars, who needed a competitive outlet after retirement, have fallen in love with golf. Despite struggles, in Barkley’s case, becoming a punching bag for his unaesthetic swing, they have persevered.

In the latest episode of “The Steam Room,” Griffin appeared as a guest on the show hosted by Barkley and Ernie Johnson. He shared his love for walking between holes and added how he had learned many things when talking to people.

The former LA Clippers star opened up about regaling people with some talk. One of his best-sellers was to impersonate Charles Barkley, which he did in the interview:

“Man, they got a cure for everything except lockjaw. I wouldn’t want to give me these 3-footers.”

Johnson and Barkley heartily laughed at Griffin’s spot-on mimicry of the basketball Hall of Famer. The six-time All-Star, who has built a reputation as an excellent comedian, captured the tone and even Barkley’s twang in his impersonation.

Before the comedic act happened, Charles Barkley asked Blake Griffin about what makes golf “addictive.” The former slam dunk champ responded:

“What I love is, like, I know that, like, something really cool could happen on the next shot. Will it? Probably not. But it could! There’s like that possibility of possibly making a game-winner every, every time you get the ball. It’s like that feeling for me.”

Barkley has often said that he enjoys golf because he can interact on the greens with fellow players and celebrities. The former NBA MVP is an inimitable character that many love to tee with.

Steph Curry, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson, Danny Ainge, Wayne Gretzky, Jerome Bettis and others swear by the fun they have had with Barkley. Like Griffin, they have a story to tell about playing the links with the Chuckster.

Charles Barkley and Blake Griffin have improved their golf game

Blake Griffin said in a chat with Golf.com in October that he “didn’t really have a swing.” He opened up about his struggles with the sport he started taking up late in his NBA career. In his first round, he said that he “probably shot 120-something.”

Griffin’s game has improved so much that he won the celebrity golf tournament 8AM Invitational hosted by Justin Timberlake. The former slam dunk artist lifted with trophy with fellow former NBA player Chandler Parsons.

Meanwhile, Charles Barkley, with help from instructor Stan Utley, changed his stuttering swing that became a meme. In previous years at the American Century Championship, Chuck never finished better than 60th. This year, he ended the tournament tied for 58th. Griffin finished 72nd.

Golf is frustrating and yet addictive for Barkley and Griffin. They found ways to get better at it and have fun playing the game.

