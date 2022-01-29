Watch: “A guy that’s played the game the right way” - Throwback to rookie Steph Curry revealing where he expects to be in his career in ten years

Steph Curry has arguably been one of the most influential NBA players over the last decade. He has won two MVP awards, three championships and multiple other individual accolades. Curry didn't come into the league as a future superstar. He has had to work hard to get where he is today.

The Golden State Warriors franchise scoring record holder was always motivated to do well. His throwback interview from the 2010 NBA All-Star weekend is a great testament to that. Steph Curry was asked where he expected himself to be ten years down the line as a rookie, to which he replied saying:

"10 years, I want to be known as a true professional, a guy that played the game the right way, hopefully still in the league and still effective in the league. Not that many people that last in double-digit years, so, it starts now, of building a foundation, for later down the road."

After being picked as the #7 pick overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2009 draft, Curry shook off a rocky start to his NBA career. After five years in the league, he won his first NBA title in the 2014-15 NBA season, defeating LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers.

He challenged the LA Lakers talisman for four consecutive seasons in the NBA Finals, claiming three titles during that stretch. Steph Curry also became the first NBA player to win the MVP award by a unanimous vote and is the first player to sign multiple extensions worth at least $200 million.

It's safe to say that he hasn't just managed to stay in the NBA for a decade but has also dominated the league for large swathes. Curry continues to be among the top five players in the league and is expected to play at a high level for multiple seasons to come.

Can Steph Curry lead the Warriors to a title run and finally claim an NBA Finals MVP award?

Steph Curry's illustrious career has one piece of silverware missing at the moment, which is the NBA Finals MVP award. He came close to winning it in the 2014-15 season, but Andre Iguodala was adjudged the winner of the award for his stellar defense against LeBron James during that Finals series.

Nevertheless, Steph Curry has an excellent chance to claim his maiden NBA Finals MVP award this season. The Warriors look like legitimate contenders again after two seasons. They have been one of the best teams in the league for this year. The Dubs currently own the second-best record in the league (36-13).

They have a well-balanced squad, which was bolstered by the return of Klay Thompson after a two-year absence earlier in January. It will be interesting to see if Golden State can keep the momentum going until the end of the campaign.

