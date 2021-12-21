Watch: A Utah Jazz cheerleader gets a marriage proposal during her performance in a wholesome moment, graciously accepts as the fans watch

NBA fans witnessed one of the most epic proposals ever during a game between the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets on Monday at Vivint Arena, when one of Utah's dancers was proposed to by her partner in the middle of her routine.

The rest of her companions had a role to play as well as they switched their routine midway through their original one to make this grand surprise by her boyfriend successful.

As the dancer tried to interpret the situation, her boyfriend walked towards her in the middle of it all with the song 'Marry You' by Bruno Mars playing in the background, eventually going down on his knees and executing this surprise to perfection. Here's the clip (via ESPN):

The fans in the arena, and the ones at home, witnessed one of the most beautiful moments on live TV in a while, especially after the tough time everyone around the globe has endured since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The heartwarming gesture was applauded by many online as the video went viral in no time.

Utah Jazz fans have a night to remember as their favorite team records a win following the epic proposal

Charlotte Hornets lost 102-112 to the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Utah Jazz fans had a night to remember on Monday. Following the epic proposal made to one of the dancers, they also got to celebrate a win for their team. Donovan Mitchell and Co. put in an impressive shift to return to winning ways as they defeated the Charlotte Hornets 112-102.

Utah took a 35-16 lead by the end of the first quarter. That set the tone for them to win the match comfortably. Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic recorded 20+ points each as the Jazz improved to 21-9 for the season. They are now seeded third in the Western Conference standings.

The Utah Jazz endured a disappointing 2021 NBA playoffs campaign last season. Despite finishing the regular season with the best record and having plenty of momentum on their side, the Jazz suffered yet another early exit in the postseason. The LA Clippers handed them a 2-4 loss in the second round.

The Utah Jazz have now failed to make the Conference Finals in nine playoff appearances in a row. They will have a solid chance this year, though, as they have managed to retain almost all of their core players from the last campaign.

That will give them an advantage over the majority of the teams in their Conference as the Jazz will have more stability compared to their opponents.

