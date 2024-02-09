Watch: Adam Sandler and family deliver heartwarming moment while unpacking Black Mamba jerseys courtside

Adam Sandler and his family were present during the LA Lakers’ home game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. On the same day, Kobe Bryant's statue outside the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA was unveiled.

Seated courtside, Sandler and his family received “Black Mamba” jerseys honoring Kobe Bryant that featured the Lakers legend's iconic No. 8. In a heartwarming gesture, the actor immediately put on the jersey.

Sandler is a prominent basketball enthusiast. In the Netflix film "Hustle," which he produced, there are scenes that pay tribute to Kobe Bryant's work ethic.

The Lakers wore the same Black Mamba uniforms, which were co-designed by Bryant, in the game.

The Black Mamba jerseys showcase a black snakeskin-like pattern with drop shadows on the jersey numbers, paying homage to a design element from the Lakers' uniforms during Bryant's rookie season in 1996-97. Additionally, the uniforms feature an "LA 24" inscription on the belt, as well as the numbers 8 and 24 underneath the flap of each leg of the shorts.

Initially introduced in the 2017-18 season as the team's inaugural City Edition uniform, the Black Mamba jerseys drew inspiration from Bryant and his two-decade tenure with the Lakers.

The Lakers debuted the Black Mamba uniforms on Jan. 26, 2018. They reprised them during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, which culminated in the franchise's 17th NBA championship victory.

Looking at Kobe Bryant’s statue

Kobe Bryant, who earned 18 NBA All-Star selections and clinched five NBA championships, became the seventh Laker to be honored with a statue. He joined the esteemed company of Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Jerry West and Chick Hearn.

The 4,000-pound statue depicts Kobe Bryant in his white No. 8 jersey with his right index finger raised as he walked off the court following his 81-point game. The base of the statue reads "Kobe Bean Bryant" and "Black Mamba," with five replicas of the Larry O'Brien Trophy surrounding it.

“For the record, Kobe picked the pose you're about to see. So anyone has any issues with it, tough s**t,” Vanessa Bryant said during the statue’s unveiling.

The statue is the first of three created to honor Bryant's legacy. The second statue will feature the late legend in his No. 24 jersey, and the third will depict him and his daughter Gianna, who tragically died with him and seven others in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

"Because fans all over the world and the city of Angels loved Kobe so much, he will have three statues in front of the arena, also known as 'The House That Kobe Built,'" Vanessa said.

The event was attended by Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, Bryant's former teammates Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom, former coach Phil Jackson, Laker legends Magic Johnson and Jerry West, and several other NBA legends, including Dwyane Wade.

