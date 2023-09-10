Watch: After quarterfinal loss to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada, Luka Doncic seen partying in Philippines with bronze medalists

Luka Doncic is a star with the Dallas Mavericks and the captain of the Slovenian national team and is considered one of the world's best players. However, the Slovenian finished seventh in the FIBA World Cup, falling to the Canadians in the quarterfinals 100-89 but beating Italy 89-85 in the seventh-place game.

The Canadians went on to lose to Serbia 95-86 in the semifinals before beating the United States 127-118 for the bronze medal, the first medal for Canada in its history.

A video later surfaced of the Canadians partying and celebrating their historic feat in the same club as Luka Doncic.

The video was posted by X/twitter account clutchpoints. In the video, Doncic can be seen taking pictures with fans. Members of the Canadian team are on the other side of the club enjoying themselves.

Was it weird for Luka Doncic to party in the same cub with the team that beat him?

This is not the first video of Luka partying to be seen. During his 21st birthday in 2020, videos emerged of him having a blast with his Mavericks teammates in Miami. At one point he was seen partying with the rapper Bad Bunny.

Could Luka Doncic partying affect next season?

Luca Doncic has an active social life, In February, he was in attendance at Nikola Jokic’s 28th birthday party together with his then-girlfriend, Anamria Goltes.

In 2022, a Croatian news outlet, IndexHr, reported that after beating Belgium in the Eurobasket round of 16 tournament, Luka and his teammates were spotted at a party laden with alcohol. The party is alleged to have gone until 5 a.m.

They were destroyed by Poland in the quarterfinals the next day. Reports connected Luka Doncic’s postgame apologies for letting down his country with alleged drunkenness to the incident.

Luca Doncic, 24, averaged 32.4 points and got a nod to his fourth All-Star appearance last season.

While his team the Dallas Mavericks finished a disappointing 11th in the Western Conference, they will be looking for a more successful season. It will be interesting to watch how far Doncic and new teammate Kyrie Irving make it in this coming season.