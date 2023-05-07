Watch: Andrew Wiggins lands massive dunk over Anthony Davis

Andrew Wiggins posterized Anthony Davis during the Golden State Warriors blowout loss against the LA Lakers in Game 3 of their conference semis. The play occurred in the third quarter with the Warriors down 55-71. Davis blocked Steph Curry's reverse layup and swatted it into a bunch of Lakers players on the wing.

The ball got poked into Kevon Looney's hands under the rim, who passed the ball to the trailing Wiggins, who dunked all over Davis, who failed to gather himself in time to attempt a block. Here's a clip of that play:

NBA @NBA



WHAT A SEQUENCE ON ABC. ANDREW WIGGINS POSTERWHAT A SEQUENCE ON ABC. ANDREW WIGGINS POSTER 😱WHAT A SEQUENCE ON ABC. https://t.co/ZfOja9ZsLS

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Warriors fans in the arena went into a frenzy after that play. That possession could've given the Dubs momentum to turn things around. They trimmed the 14-point deficit to 10, but the Lakers bounced back immediately. They finished the quarter on a 15-7 run from that point to take an 18-point lead into the final period.

Anthony Davis and Co. built on that momentum, extending their advantage to 26 points with nine minutes left. The Warriors waived the white flag, pulling their starters out of the game at that stage. Andrew Wiggins was the second-best player behind Steph Curry for the Dubs as he tallied 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists, shooting 6-of-11.

Andrew Wiggins' poster on Anthony Davis was more impressive than it appears

Andrew Wiggins got a clean dunk on Anthony Davis, putting it at the top of his best poster collections. The play was incredible, but what's impressive is that Davis is at the receiving end of it. AD has been a force defensively in the paint in his career, especially in this playoff run.

He has recorded 37 blocks through nine games, averaging 4.1 per contest. His mere presence has forced players to alter their shots at the rim. Davis is among the unlikeliest players to get dunked on due to his size and frame.

StatMuse @statmuse Most stocks this playoffs:



49 — Anthony Davis

48

47

46

45

44

43

42

41

40

39

38

37

36

35

34

33

32

31

30

29

28 — Al Horford Most stocks this playoffs:49 — Anthony Davis484746454443424140393837363534333231302928 — Al Horford https://t.co/XpOYuIMUSR

The 2020 NBA champion is on course to break Hakeem Olajuwon's record of 92 blocks in a postseason if the Lakers qualify for the finals. Anthony Davis has been the focal point of the Lakers' elite defense that's taken the league by storm post the trade deadline.

His communication and ability to switch and read the offense have been huge, especially against the Warriors. In two of three games against the Dubs, his presence in the paint has forced them to rely on their 3-point shooting.

The Golden State Warriors haven't had as much space to operate in the paint as they did during the opening-round series against the Sacramento Kings.

Poll : 0 votes