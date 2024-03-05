Watch: Anthony Davis & Austin Reaves team up with Jack Black in 'Kung Fu Panda' commercial

LA Lakers stars Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves recently got a taste of some Hollywood action. The players were involved in a commercial with prominent comedian and actor Jack Black to promote his upcoming movie "Kung Fu Panda 4." While the worlds of kung fu and basketball are completely different, one thing they have in common is training hard to become the best.

In the commercial, Davis and Reaves are training in what seems to be a basketball dojo. Soon after, the voice of Po, Jack Black, came out to teach them the ways of how to become a dragon warrior. In classic Jack Black fashion, the commercial was delivered humorously.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The tale of the dragon warrior continues as Po and Master Shifu make their return in the highly anticipated fourth installment of the "Kung Fu Panda" series, which premiers in cinemas on March 8.

Anthony Davis is no stranger to making funny commercials

Anthony Davis has been in the NBA for 12 years. He's built a reputation of being one of the league's best defenders and is a nine-time All-Star. Given the star power that he has, various brands want Davis to represent their companies via TV, print ads and social media commercials.

True enough, Davis has partaken in some of the funniest basketball commercials seen on TV.

In the early 2010s, a young AD became an All-Star in only his second season and immediately caught the attention of various brands. One of his earlier commercials involved Foot Locker.

The first commercial he made with Foot Locker featured a young Davis and a young James Harden.

At the time, James Harden was one of the biggest stars in the league when he was playing for the Houston Rockets. In the commercial, James implied that he was a bigger star than AD, which led him to believe that disguising himself as "The Brow" wouldn't draw the attention of fans and paparazzi while he shopped at Foot Locker.

The second commercial Anthony Davis was featured in for Foot Locker portrayed his defensive capabilities.

The commercial started with a kid playing basketball in his garage while daydreaming about taking the final shot at the buzzer. As the kid was counting down to take the shot, Davis burst into the scene and rejected the little boy's shot. AD then chanted "MVP" while slowly jogging away as if nothing strange happened.

There are other commercials featuring "The Brow"; however, his Foot Locker commercials were notably some of the funniest in his career. Fast forward to the present day, he now gets to share the spotlight with his rising star teammate on the LA Lakers, Austin Reaves.