WATCH: Anthony Davis builds on NBA's heated night and shoves Santi Aldama

Anthony Davis built on the NBA's heated night after shoving Santi Aldama to the floor during the Memphis Grizzlies-LA Lakers game. The incident occurred in the first quarter of the contest as Davis slammed a two-handed jam on an outlet pass from LeBron James.

Aldama tracked AD on that play. Aldama tried getting under Davis' skin, trying to push the ball against his chest, which seemingly angered the Lakers star, who shoved him with both his hands. Aldama dropped to the floor as officials and other players stepped in between. Here's the clip:

Desmond Bane also engaged in a verbal altercation with Anthony Davis while D'Angelo Russell separated them. Meanwhile, head coach Taylor Jenkins also cut a frustrated figure after the refs only handed a tech to Davis for shoving Aldama. The officials reviewed the incident and issued techs to Davis, Bane, Aldama, Russell and Jenkins.

A few minutes ago in the Bay Area, Warriors and Timberwolves players engaged in a brawl, which saw Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jaden McDaniels get tossed out. Thompson and McDaniels entered a shoving contest after a box-out tussle, while Green put Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

Anthony Davis stuffs the stat sheet in first quarter vs Grizzlies

Anthony Davis' dominant start to the Memphis Grizzlies-LA Lakers game might be why Santi Aldama tried baiting him into getting tossed. Davis has stuffed the stat sheet early in the game, tallying 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks while playing nearly the entire first quarter.

Davis and the Lakers are looking for their first three-game winning streak of the season, while the Grizzlies are looking to secure their first back-to-back win. Memphis is 2-8 to start the year without Ja Morant, who is suspended for the first 25 games of the season.

Things aren't looking good so far for Memphis vs. the Lakers, with Anthony Davis firing on all cylinders. The Lakers are leading 37-26, and the Grizzlies don't seem to have any response to LA's hot start. It will be intriguing to see how they bounce back.