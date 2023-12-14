Watch: Anthony Davis detonates on Victor Wembanyama for a nuclear one-handed jam

Basketball fans couldn’t wait to see Anthony Davis go up against Victor Wembanyama when the LA Lakers superstar was cleared to play. Many were wondering if he’d be able to play after the Lakers ruled him questionable due to a nagging left adductor injury. LA is also playing less than 24 hours after a closely-fought loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Once he was given the go-signal, the highly anticipated matchup eventually became real.

Davis is the veteran superstar leading the Lakers on Wednesday night. LeBron James has been sidelined due to a left calf contusion. LA is AD’s team when they visit the Spurs.

As both play centers for their respective teams, it was inevitable that they would battle. With about four minutes left in the second quarter, Anthony Davis had the Lakers bench standing when he did this:

Davis’ nifty footwork allowed him to get a little leverage against Victor Wembanyama. A little fake gave AD all the separation he needed for a rim-rattling slam. Wembanyama has become one of the NBA’s elite rim protectors just several games into his first year in the league. Davis showed him that he still has a lot more to learn.

Anthony Davis was dominant, not just in that sequence. He finished the first half with 24 points, four rebounds and one steal. The LA Lakers took a 63-50 advantage before the halftime break behind his performance.

Victor Wembanyama got his revenge on Anthony Davis before the first half ended

Victor Wembanyama’s 7-foot-4 height and 8-foot wingspan meant that preventing him from dunking the ball was next to impossible. Late in the second quarter, he got the ball deep in the paint with Anthony Davis behind him.

“Wemby” didn’t have to do much to stuff the ball. He just flexed his full frame and slammed the ball using his left hand. Davis didn’t even bother to jump and challenge. AD knew that once he extended his arm, there was no way to stop the dunk.

Victor Wembanyama finished with 12 points, five rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal. He will be raring to test himself against Anthony Davis again in the second half. Before the game is over, basketball fans expect more back-and-forth between the two big men.

The Lakers are leading but the San Antonio Spurs will not quit. As long as the Frenchman is on the floor, they will like their chances of winning the game.