Watch: Anthony Davis Facetimes Kai Cenat asking to be on a stream together

LA Lakers star Anthony Davis is one of the NBA’s most well-known gamers and streamers, and he has requested to join Twitch's most-watched streamer for an upcoming stream. Kai Cenat was live when Davis said he would want to stream with him.

Davis is a prominent Twitch streamer, usually playing NBA 2K, Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto. In 2022, he joined FaZe Clan's Nuke Squad for Call of Duty.

During a Facetime call, Davis expressed his interest in a collaboration with Kai Cenat, saying:

“Let me know when you wanna find the server too bro imma set you up.”

“I need to pull up, bro, and do a stream with you.”

Watch their exchange below:

The stream could happen soon as Kai Cenat said he was also interested in doing it.

Gaming is one of Davis' well-known hobbies outside of basketball. During the 2020 NBA bubble, he played NBA 2K and participated in a Madden tournament with his Lakers teammates.

Recently, he went live on Twitch on June 18, playing Grand Theft Auto V.

Kai Cenat is the most-watched Twitch streamer. This month, he averaged 11,046,149 viewer hours.

Anthony Davis is enjoying his offseason after a season where he played a career-high 76 games, averaging 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks in 35.5 minutes per game. The Lakers finished as the sixth seed in the Western Conference and exited the playoffs early after losing to the Denver Nuggets in five games.

He was named to the 1st All-Defensive Team and the 2nd All-NBA Team.

Anthony Davis shares offseason routine

In 2022, Anthony Davis caused a stir when he mentioned not having shot a ball in two months, which raised concerns about his work ethic.

However, Davis explained the year prior that he lets his body heal before starting his offseason training.

"Usually when the season's over, for a month I just let my body heal, and then I'm going six weeks just straight weight training every day," Davis said. "And then you get to the basketball part about a month and a half before training camp, but that kind of comes back easy."

Davis and the LA Lakers are gearing up for an intriguing season, with LeBron James entering free agency and JJ Redick hired as the new head coach, replacing Darvin Ham.

The Lakers have two picks in the upcoming NBA Draft: the 17th pick and the 55th pick. They have a first-round pick after the New Orleans Pelicans deferred getting the selection until 2025.