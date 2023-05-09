Watch - Anthony Davis nearly uses the N” word in post game press conference 

Anthony Davis saved himself a hefty fine after nearly using the "N" word on the podium after the LA Lakers' Game 4 win over the Golden State Warriors. Davis was praising the efforts of the Lakers' role players in this series and how that's contributed to the team going up 3-1.

In Game 4, Lonnie Walker stepped up big time, tallying his 15 game points in the fourth quarter to help the Lakers clinch a 104-101 win. Here's a clip of Davis' near slip-up in his post-game press conference going viral online:

Here's what AD said before immediately correcting himself:

"D-Lo, Lonnie tonight. Vando making shots. Playing well defensively. Them ni**, them ni**, them other guys is going to help us.."

The NBA condones the use of slurs, slang and inappropriate language. Players have to be careful of what they say, or else they could get fined heavily depending on the extent of their verbal conduct. Anthony Davis navigated that possibility by realizing his near-brain fade moment.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James couldn't have asked for a better-supporting cast

Anthony Davis and LeBron James haven't had a well-balanced roster around them since their championship-winning run in 2020. The LA Lakers lost depth at the center and guard positions in 2020-21. They let go of their championship-winning core to acquire Russell Westbrook before the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Lakers were hard-capped and didn't have the flexibility to add pieces that fit, forcing them to sign former All-Stars and veterans to minimum deals that year. Having three max players in Davis, James and Westbrook further dampened their flexibility in 2022-23.

The Lakers didn't have trade assets either. Their two first-round picks from 2027 and 2029 were the only assets that would've helped them move Westbrook's contract.

However, Rob Pelinka delivered a masterclass at the trade deadline by moving Westbrook in a three-team deal. He added D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley to the team, trading Westbrook, a couple of minimum contracts and a lightly protected 2027 first-round pick.

He also traded Patrick Beverley for Mo Bamba. Before that, the Lakers swapped Kendrick Nunn for Rui Hachimura. These pieces fit perfectly with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They were crucial in helping the Lakers go from 13th to seventh in the Western Conference standings.

They have been huge in the Lakers being one win away from a conference finals appearance. LA has had a new third option emerge nearly every game in the playoffs, offsetting James and Davis' off nights during the postseason. Not many teams have the luxury that LA does right now.

Their two superstars are averaging roughly 22 points a game, which is far less for players of their caliber, but it hasn't mattered much with the supporting cast stepping up.

