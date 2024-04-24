WATCH: Anthony Edwards dap up a referee as Timberwolves go up 2-0 on the Suns

The Phoenix Suns desperately wanted to contain Anthony Edwards in their attempt to tie their first-round series with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Phoenix’s strategy of sending multiple bodies at the explosive guard paid dividends, as “Ant-Man” hardly had daylight to look for his shots. On some occasions, Edwards had to let the referees know the Suns were grabbing and holding him to prevent him from getting to his spots.

Edwards, though, took the physicality and seeming lack of calls in stride. He kept the offense going by willingly kicking out the ball to punish the Suns’ aggressive double teams. They were not always successful, but Edwards showed he was going to make the right play based on Phoenix’s coverage on him.

Despite the blistering intensity of the game and the nip-and-tuck affair, Anthony Edwards had a moment with one of the referees. Here's the video:

The referee pointed out to Edwards the spot where he was supposed to make the inbounds play after the Minnesota Timberwolves’ successful defensive stand. While the said game official was business, “Ant-Man” had on a naughty grin before dapping up the referee.

The third quarter, which the Timberwolves won, 28-20, had the most separation between the two teams per quarter. In the three other periods, neither team led by five points. Minnesota outscored the Phoenix in the second half 55-42 for all the cushion the home team needed to thwart the visitors.

“Ant-Man” struggled against the Suns’ defensive plan but paid them back the favor on the other end. He helped hound Phoenix’s Big Three along with Jaden McDaniels to another poor-shooting night. Edwards enjoyed the challenge and even dapped up the referee to show that he was having fun.

Anthony Edwards worked on the referees in every game of the Timberwolves-Suns series

After last season’s playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, teammates raved about how Anthony Edwards grew as a leader.

That trend continued throughout the regular season as the Minnesota Timberwolves sat at the top of the Western Conference until injuries caused them to stumble.

In the first round against the Phoenix Suns, that leadership has been on full display, particularly with how he is communicating with the referees. He's not immune to temper flares but has toned it down. That has played a big part in the Timberwolves’ ascent and their 2-0 lead against the Suns.

Anthony Edwards has unquestioned skills but is showing that he's far more than that. Whether it’s talking with the referees or putting in the work on the defensive end, he has been everything the Timberwolves expected him to be.

