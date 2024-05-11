WATCH: Anthony Edwards' dog Ant Jr. in attendance for Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 3 

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards is living up to his reputation as an animal lover. He brought his canine companion courtside for Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Target Center.

The 22-year-old appears to be the proud owner of an English bulldog, whom he simply refers to as 'Ant Jr.' Many of Edwards’ Instagram followers have watched the young pup grow up to become a full-fledged member of the family since coming into the NBA star’s life in 2021.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This isn't the pup's first foray into the spotlight. Earlier this year, the dog made headlines by selecting his personal Final Four, consisting of Tennessee, UConn, Houston and North Carolina in the March Madness bracket. Watch the video below:

With a social media following of 24,000 on Instagram and 22,000 on X/Twitter, Ant Junior continues to steal hearts.

Anthony Edwards showers praise on his dog

Anthony Edwards makes no bones about the affection he holds for his dog. In an interview with NBA Today last year, the Timberwolves fan favorite revealed that he named his dog Anthony Edwards Jr., noting that he can do it all.

Asked how he would describe his pet, Edwards said:

“He’s the best dog in the world, man. He’s watching himself. He knows how to feed himself. He knows how to let himself outside. He knows how to do everything.”

Later, host Richard Jefferson inquired of Edwards:

“Who has more confidence, your dog or you?”

With a laugh, Edwards explained:

“Me, because I give him the confidence… I’m the Pat Bev at my crib.

Expand Tweet

Even with his furry cheerleader by his side, the Timberwolves couldn't pull off a win. Anthony Edwards had a tough night shooting, putting up only 19 points on 8-of-15 attempts as the Denver Nuggets managed to avoid a potentially series-defining 3-0 deficit. Nikola Jokic led the charge for the Nuggets with a dominant performance (38 points), resulting in a final score of 117-90.

The Wolves will have the home crowd behind them for a crucial Game 4 at Target Center this Sunday night.