Watch: Anthony Edwards gets surprised with a stunning mural in his hometown

Anthony Edwards was pleasantly surprised when his mural was revealed in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Edwards was attending an event organised by Adidas to officially release his signature logo and debut shoe, the AE 1. The ceremony capped off an eventful offseason for the Timberwolves star.

In the video posted on the Timberwolves X page, previously known as Twitter, Anthony Edwards can be seen on the stage when an announcer gives instructions to pull down the curtain on a nearby wall. Edwards who had not noticed the hidden mural scratched his head in disbelief when it was revealed.

In August, Edwards announced he was changing his #1 jersey to #5. The change was a tribute to his late mother and grandmother. The two were also epitomized in the mural.

The Adidas-sponsored event was held in Atlanta, where he will also be holding a training camp. Unveilment of his logo started on Saturday morning when Adidas released a short clip showcasing the new logo.

Luis Torres from Nice Kicks explained, “The AE 1 logo is designed with an “A” silhouette and carved out in a set of forward and backwards “Es”, potentially alluding to the player’s versatility on both sides of the court. As an alum of the University of Georgia and being born in the A, it’s only right that the logo makes its debut in that signature Georgia peach hue.”

Edwards' new sneaker, the AE 1 was first leaked early this year. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the official launch.

Anthony Edwards having a phenomenal year

The Timberwolves star had another excellent year. It started on July 2023 when Edwards agreed to a five-year maximum contract extension that could be worth $260 million in the future.

On the court, Edwards was one of the best offensive players in the league averaging 24.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. After the season, he was selected to represent the USA in the FIBA World Cup.

During the FIBA tournament, he had a terrific performance, averaging 18.9 ppg and 4.6 rebounds. One of his best performances came in a losing effort against Lithuania where he scored 35 points in 29 minutes. In addition, he was named player of the game twice.

After wearing #1 for his first three years in the league, he later switched to #5. This was his number in college, too, and, as per him, this showcases the “real me”.