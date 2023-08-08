Watch: Anthony Edwards goes behind the back for a flashy pass to Mikal Bridges who slams it home

It appears Anthony Edwards and Mikal Bridges are having some fun as teammates in Team USA. The 2023 FIBA World Cup is soon commencing and Teams USA and Puerto Rico are currently up against each other for a tune-up game. At the time of writing, the USA leads Puerto Rico 50-43.

During the second quarter of the matchup between the USA and Puerto Rico, Anthony Edwards found himself dishing a fancy dime for Mikal Bridges. The sequence of events happened with 1:51 minutes remaining in the quarter.

Team USA intercepted a sloppy pass from Puerto Rico leading to fast break play which Edwards and Bridges masterfully finished.

Taking a look at Anthony Edwards' effectiveness as a player

Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets - Game Five

In just a short time, Anthony Edwards has proven himself to be a force to be reckoned with in the NBA. His effectiveness as a scorer, playmaker, and defender positions him as a cornerstone player for the Minnesota Timberwolves and a rising star in the league.

At this point in his journey, he possesses solid passing skills, yet he must enhance his abilities as a playmaker to unlock his maximum capabilities.

Edwards demonstrates considerable proficiency in the pick & roll, and he feels confident taking shots off the dribble when defenders opt to go beneath the screen.

His most effective moments occur during transitions, where he excels in charging downhill, utilizing his strength to handle contact adeptly and effectively drawing fouls.

What's truly remarkable about Edwards is his maturity on the court. Despite his relatively young age, he plays with a level of poise and confidence that belies his experience. He's shown the ability to take over games when needed and has already delivered clutch performances in crucial moments.

His effectiveness also extends to his defensive contributions. His athleticism and quick hands allow him to disrupt passing lanes and create turnovers. He's not afraid to challenge opponents at the rim, showcasing his commitment to making an impact on both ends of the floor.

Furthermore, Edwards' work ethic and determination are evident in his continuous improvement. He's shown a willingness to learn and adapt to different situations, a trait that bodes well for his future development in the league.

