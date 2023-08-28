Watch: Anthony Edwards hilariously gives heckling fan taste of his own medicine after cashing a free throw

Anthony Edwards was cool and calm under pressure at the free throw line during Team USA’s win against Greece in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. One fan was making their voice heard with a high-pitched scream throughout the game.

At one point the fan was screaming during Edwards's free throw routine at the line. The young NBA star returned the favor with a scream of his own after draining the free throw. Check out the clip below.

It was another example of his personality, as he appears to be enjoying his basketball life and newfound popularity. The Minnesota Timberwolves standout was even in a Hollywood film, Hustle, starring with Adam Sandler.

Anthony Edwards and Team USA seem to be enjoying their summer together. They went undefeated through five exhibition matches across the world. The journey began in Las Vegas before stopping in Malaga and Abu Dhabi before landing in the Philippines.

They have looked smooth so far in the tournament. Edwards and crew demolished New Zealand and Greece. They already locked up first place in their group ahead of their last group stage game against Jordan on Wednesday.

How has Anthony Edwards played in the World Cup?

Edwards asserted himself as the go-to scorer for Team USA during their exhibition games this summer. He dropped 34 points in a tough win against Germany. Coach Steve Kerr even called him “unquestionably the guy” on this Team USA squad. He may be the key for Team USA to win gold.

However, Edwards has not always been the leading man during USA’s first two games. Austin Reaves led the team in scoring in game two against Greece with 15 points. USA had a balanced scoring, with Edwards scoring 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting. On the US team, he took the most shots.

Edwards performed slightly better in the opening game against Greece, scoring 14 points. He made 5 of 10 field goals. He was the team's second top scorer, trailing only Paolo Banchero's 21 points.

Anthony Edwards will need to increase his production as the competition gets tougher for the US. He may need to take over a game when the US finally faces a deficit or tight situation. Expect the ball to be in his hands when the US needs a late bucket.

