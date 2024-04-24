WATCH: Anthony Edwards stares down on Bradley Beal after emphatic block at the rim

Two-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards is having a great playoff series with the Minnesota Timberwolves and is making sure that his opponents Phoenix Suns know about it.

Minnesota secured a 2-0 lead in their opening-round NBA playoff series with the Suns, winning in Game 2, 105-93, on Tuesday at home.

Edwards, 22, once again had a solid all-around game, finishing with 15 points, eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block in 38 minutes on the floor

His lone block came at the expense of Phoenix guard Bradley Beal midway into the third period, when the Timberwolves were in the middle of their rally and trying to separate themselves from the Suns.

After receiving a feed from big man Jusuf Nurkic from the free-throw area, Beal drove to the basket, but his shot was swatted away by a soaring Edwards. On landing, 'Ant-Man' stared down on the Phoenix guard and had verbal jabs with Beal after.

Check out the impressive block below:

Anthony Edwards has been the face of the Suns since their series-opener on Saturday, where he torched Phoenix with 33 points, in addition to nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in 36 minutes.

Along the way, he had a verbal back-and-forth with the Suns players, particularly Kevin Durant, his favorite player of all time. In their Game Two victory, Edwards didn't do much of the heavy lifting, as his teammates stepped up.

Jaden McDaniels was particularly solid, finishing with with 25 points, on 10-of-17 shooting, and eight rebounds. Veterans Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley, meanwhile, had 18 points each.

Timberwolves coach satisfied with playoff showing of Anthony Edwards

Two games into their opening-round NBA playoff campaign, Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch likes what he's seeing from Anthony Edwards.

The coach said that the value of 'Ant-Man' in the playoffs goes beyond numbers and more on playing along the system, providing better opportunities not only for himself, but more importantly for the rest of the team.

Finch underscored that following their 105-93 Game 2 victory at home on Tuesday, which thrust them into a 2-0 series lead in their best-of-seven playoff affair with the Suns.

He said in the postgame interview (via FOX Sports):

"Ant kept making the right play. He had his little burst there right when he needed it in the third."

In Game Two, Anthony Edwards poured seven of his 15 points in the key third quarter, where they made their move after trailing the Suns in the opening half.

They turned a one-point deficit, 51-50, at the break to a seven-point cushion, 78-71, at the end of the third canto. The Timberwolves never looked back from there en route the victory.

Edwards is playing in the playoffs for the third straight year. In their ongoing series with the Suns, he's averaging 24 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and 2.5 steals.

