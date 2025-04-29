Watch: Anthony Edwards storms at Lakers' bench trash-talking as Timberwolves crush Lakers in Game 4

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have taken a commanding 3-1 series lead versus the LA Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. Coming off a chippy 116-113 win over LeBron James and company, Minnesota will return to crypto.com Arena for Game 5 with a chance to close out the Lakers.

Ad

On Sunday night, Anthony Edwards gave Minnesota an uplifting mental edge over the Lakers, frequently trash-talking the opposition during the matchup. After the game, Edwards advanced to the Lakers' bench to continue the trash talk.

Clips emerged on X of the Timberwolves superstar making his way to LA's bench to continue chirping.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

During the game, Edwards had words for LeBron James, forcing the all-time leading scorer into a chippy shoving match in the post after making a highlight reel assist on the offensive end.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Edwards helped the Timberwolves overcome a 10-point deficit entering the fourth quarter of Game 4, saving his best for the game's final period with 16 points.

Anthony Edwards shines, leads Wolves past Lakers in Game 4

By the game's final buzzer, Anthony Edwards finished Game 4 as the leading scorer. Edwards helped Minnesota overcome three 20-point or better performances from the Lakers, leading the game with an efficient 43 points of his own.

Ad

He shot 12-of-23 from the field while connecting on half of his 10 3-point attempts. Edwards also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out six assists in a near-double-double effort. Julius Randle backed Edwards with a 25-point performance of his own, shooting 9-of-22 from the field.

LA stuck with the same lineup for the entire second half, keeping LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith on the floor for the game's final 24 minutes. James finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, with three blocks and three steals on the defensive end, but ultimately ran out of gas by the fourth quarter, failing to score in the game's final period.

Doncic scored a team-high 38 points, while Reaves and Hachimura combined for 40 points. Edwards sparked a Timberwolves fourth-quarter run, as Minnesota outscored the Lakers 32-19 in the final 12 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More