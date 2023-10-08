Watch: Ausar Thompson sends his Pistons debut game to OT with clutch 3-pointer vs Suns

Ausar Thompson had an amazing debut for the Detroit Pistons as they took on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, hitting a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime. While Detroit lost 126-130, the fifth pick in the 2023 draft showed spurts of promise.

The Pistons have a promising young core led by two top five picks in their backcourt. Cade Cunningham, the new face of the organization and the first pick in the 2021 draft, is the team's top act. Although injuries have plagued Cunnigham's early career, when healthy, he’s been All-Star material. Thompson will make a crucial addition.

The Detroit Pistons have a young core

Besides Thompson and Cunnigham, Jaden Ivey also stars as an off-ball cutter. The fifth pick in the 2022 draft had an impressive rookie season, averaging 16.3 points and 3.9 rebounds. He makes a fine addition piece to Cunnigham's game.

Another important player to watch out for is 2022 draftee Jalen Duren. He warranted his spot in Detroit’s lineup last season. After falling to pick No. 13, the 6-foot-10 big man performed well finishing plays on offense and protecting the paint on defense.

Now, Ausar Thompson joins this young core. He’s been a point guard orchestrating plays for others, but will now need to move to more wing duties as a secondary playmaker. He’ll be at the finishing end of more plays than he creates.

Thompson's best game is still on the defensive end. He is an excellent help defender and is capable of guarding premier NBA offensive players. His rebounding game is decent, and he could become a valued two-way player in the long run.

Thompson's excellent debut might be a one-game show or it could be the foundation of something special. Detroit has had its share of top lottery picks who have not panned out, only time will tell if Thompson will be among them.