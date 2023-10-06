Watch: Austin Reaves & other Lakers clam up sharing their celebrity crush as Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce relationship rumors fly

The LA Lakers have joined in on the Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift news trend leading up to the start of the 2023-24 NBA season. NFL standout Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift have continued to make headlines for their budding romance. The last few weeks have seen Swift attend two of Kelce's games, with Lakers' now taking an interest in the romance.

Recently, Travis Kelce explained that he feels as though the NFL and American football fans are overdoing it in regard to the coverage of the couple. Despite that, the LA Lakers' social media team decided to ask players about their celebrity crushes leading up to team's first preseason game.

Quickly, some of the players began to shell up while they digested the innocent, but somewhat awkward, question. Most notably, Austin Reaves, who was at the center of some rumors that indicated he and Swift were dating, had a hilarious reaction that caught the attention of fans.

In a minute-long video posted by ESPN Los Angeles, the Lakers players gave some hilarious reactions to the question: Who is your celebrity crush? Reaves hilariously stated:

"She's with Travis Kelce now"

Rui Hachimura and other LA Lakers answer the question: Who is your celebrity crush?

Surprisingly, a number of the LA Lakers declined to answer, stating that they don't have a celebrity crush. Wenyen Gabriel, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino, all fell into the aforementioned category, with the trio all stating that they don't have celebrity crushes.

Hood-Schifino likely won himself some brownie points, however, when he stated that the only crush he has is his girlfriend. The video then drops a pair of sunglasses over his eyes while Usher's 'Watch This' meme plays in the background from his Confessions Part 2 song.

Rui Hachimura had arguably the funniest reaction to the question, as he stated that he isn't sure who his celebrity crush is. The young standout then backtracked, stating that when he was a kid, he had a big crush on Rihanna, which led fans to create the 'Ruihanna' nickname for the potential couple.

"I can't say that. I don't know. I used to have a crush on Rihanna but I don't know here, you know it's a little different now so you know, but yeah man I'll say Rihanna then, yeah."

Of course, pop-star Rihanna is currently in a relationship with rapper ASAP Rocky, with whom she shares a child. Whether or not this upcoming NBA season sees any of the LA stars get into high-profile relationships like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, only time will tell.