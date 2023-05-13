Watch- Austin Reaves nails a half court buzzer beater to give the LA Lakers a 10 point lead

Austin Reaves and the LA Lakers were off to a sizzling start in the first half of Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors. LA built a 17-point lead early in the first quarter before the defending champs battled back.

Late in the second quarter, Reaves added more cushion to the Lakers' advantage with this shot:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The heave pushed the LA Lakers' lead to 56-46 as they headed into the halftime break. Reaves' shot broke whatever momentum the Warriors had heading into the locker room for the start of the second half.

Austin Reaves' shot gave him 13 points to go with three rebounds and three assists. He was 4-6 from the field and made both his three-point attempts.

Austin Reaves has made a big impact on both ends of the floor for the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers' starting small forward has grown more comfortable in his role with the team. Darvin Ham has given him more leeway to operate as one of the Lakers' playmakers.

Austin Reaves only has three assists after 24 minutes of action but his ability to push the pace and find open teammates have been crucial. He has also been given the go-signal to attack Steph Curry when the Golden State Warriors superstar is guarding him.

Reaves has already fished two personal fouls on Curry, which could prove decisive late in the game.

Poll : 0 votes