Watch: Austin Reaves and Paolo Banchero combine for a thunderous slam to put Team USA up by 10

Team USA got to a solid start against Slovenia in their 2023 FIBA World Cup tune-up game. Third-year NBA guard Austin Reaves and reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero struck a terrific connection on a fast break of the Americans to extend the lead by 10 points toward the end of the first quarter.

Reaves secured the ball off a broken play after two Slovenian players disrupted his path on the break. He quickly moved the ball to a rolling Banchero with an open lane to attack and slam home a two-handed jam. Here's the clip:

Team USA isn't having much trouble in their second tune-up game. Slovenia missing star player Luka Doncic made it a lopsided affair in favor of Austin Reaves and the rest of the crew. Doncic got ruled out hours before tip-off as a precautionary rest.

Doncic bumped knees with a Greek player two games ago and was held out as a precautionary measure in that game too. He played against Spain in the last outing, but Slovenia kept him out against the USA, with that being a back-to-back contest.

Team USA looking solid in preparations ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Team USA has opted to go with a young group of players for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Whatever doubts anyone had about this team should be put away by the end of the team's tune-up game against Slovenia. The Americans have taken care of business as expected thus far.

They beat minnows Puerto Rico 117-74 in their first tune-up game. They are up 16 at halftime against Luka Doncic-less Slovenia. The versatile depth is on display again for the Americans. Their scoring talent and length in the wings on defense are proving quite handy.

They could've succumbed to some unexpected blips due to their lack of chemistry, but that doesn't seem to be the case with the Steve Kerr-coached side. Kerr and Co. look comfortable with their rotations early. They have made their first adjustment by inserting Anthony Edwards in the starting lineup and keeping him with the unit in their first two tune-up games.

Team USA will hope to continue this form leading up to the tournament. They will face their toughest test against the No. 1 ranked Spaniards next. With some quality time on the court, this new group has gelled well together. That could help them prevail against Spain, Greece and Germany in the upcoming fixtures.

