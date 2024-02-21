Nikola Jokic was the center of attention when he appeared to cheer for the Colorado Avalanche during their game against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday at the Ball Arena in Denver. Fans in attendance gave a raucous welcome to the reigning NBA champion and 2x MVP, who had just come off the NBA 2024 All-Star Weekend. The Nuggets big, accompanied by his daughter, was seen in a blue sweatshirt with the Avalanche cap. The love was real as MVP chants were showered upon Jokic. He acknowledged them with a smile.

You can view the clip below:

During the second period of the game, the in-arena cameras panned to Jokic, whose two-year-old daughter was clapping along, as the crowd chanted MVP for her father.

The Nuggets and the Avalanche play their games at the Ball Arena, and it's not uncommon to see Jokic and other Denver stars popping in to catch ice hockey action.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets resume their quest to defend their title when they host the Washington Wizards on Thursday. Denver headed to the ASG weekend on the back of three consecutive defeats, two of them coming against the Sacramento Kings, and one against the Milwaukee Bucks. The defeats see them placed fourth in the West, with a 36-19 record.

Nikola Jokic labels the Nuggets 'Quiet Giants' ahead of title defense

The All-Star Weekend might have been a damp squib, but stars sharing their two cents on the ongoing season and the future made for an interesting Saturday ahead of the All-Star skirmish on Sunday. Nikola Jokic was one of the players facing the media and when asked about his team's mindset and approach, the center had a cheeky response.

"I think we are, I'm gonna say quiet giants, if that makes any sense," Jokic said (via NBA.com). "Even with the Denver Nuggets, we don't make noise, we are kind of like a wave. I'm gonna say quiet giants."

In addition to being in a top-four team in the West, Jokic is also in the midst of a scintillating season. With the Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid out of the MVP race, the Nuggets star is primed to win the third MVP award of his career.

This season, the Serbian is averaging 26.1 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 8.9 assists. If he reaches the triple-double mark, Jokic will become the first center in history to average one for an entire season.

The packed West leaves little room for the Nuggets to make mistakes, and Nikola Jokic and the side will know that they will have their work cut out for them in the days to come.