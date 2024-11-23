Watch: Ben Simmons greeted with deafening boos by Philly fans in his return to 76ers arena

Ben Simmons was in Philly on Friday to face his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons was one of the faces of the Sixers during his tenure with the team. However, Simmons exited the team and requested a trade as he refused to play for the team and didn't show up to any of the practices, forcing the organization to send him elsewhere.

Simmons was then sent to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021. Since then, the former Sixers star has become an unpleasant figure to Philly fans and the relationship between them hasn't changed.

In Ben Simmons' matchup against the Sixers, he was greeted by deafening boos as his name was introduced in the Nets lineup. Given the way things ended between both parties, it doesn't seem like their dynamic will change anytime soon.

Ben Simmons' response to Philly fans on Friday

Prior to Friday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons shared his expectations coming back to his former team's city. When Simmons left the Sixers back in the 2021-22 season, he left a sour taste in the team's mouth.

Since then, whenever Simmons played in Philadelphia, fans would make sure to make their feelings clear by drowning him with boos. His most recent return was no different as the City of Brotherly Love didn't show any compassion to him at all.

Already expecting to hear negative reactions from the audience, Simmons had a few things to say before the start of their game.

“Yeah, I also love that,” Simmons said. "“I love being in arenas where it’s loud and people are booing and all that stuff. So, it comes with the game. It’s a part of it. And I love it.”

“You can only boo so much,” Simmons continued. "Sure. That’s what Philly’s about, you know? Shoot, when I was in Philly we got booed at times when we weren’t playing well. So it goes both ways. But they’re passionate fans. And that’s why Philly the city is so great, and the fans are so great.”

Despite all the negativity that surrounds him, Simmons remained calm and composed regarding his situation, an indication of his maturity as a player.

