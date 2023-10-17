Watch: Ben Simmons throws an insane behind-the-back pass and then steals ball for breakaway dunk to cut lead to 7

Ben Simmons nearly came up with a triple-double on Monday night when the Brooklyn Nets went up against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets coaching staff granted Simmons a hefty amount of playing time, allowing him to get a feel of the game before the regular season begins. Brooklyn fell short after losing to Philly 127-119. However, not without a fight.

Ben Simmons did everything he could in the fourth quarter to help the Nets make a comeback.

With approximately eight minutes remaining in the game, Simmons came up with a fancy behind-the-back pass to the corner, allowing Spencer Dinwiddie to knock down a big 3-point bomb. In the next sequence, he stole the ball from the Sixers and went coast-to-coast for a huge slam, cutting their lead to seven. Ultimately, the Nets failed to catch up, but it was undoubtedly a tremendous effort by Brooklyn.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Is Ben Simmons in better shape this year?

Maccabi Ra'anana v Brooklyn Nets

This past summer, there was much speculation about Ben Simmons returning to the court in better physical condition for the upcoming 2023 NBA season. As the NBA preseason unfolds, fans have had an initial look at Simmons' performance, and it appears there may not be a substantial transformation in his game just yet.

In the two games he's played against the LA Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers, the improvements seem minimal. During a game last Monday, Simmons played for a mere 14 minutes, scoring only 10 points and contributing three assists. Admittedly, his limited playing time might not accurately reflect his capabilities at this point.

A similar storyline unfolded when the Brooklyn Nets faced the Sixers, where Simmons, despite playing for 29 minutes, didn't significantly impact the offensive side of the game. In this game, Simmons put up eight points, and while he came close to a triple-double with nine assists and six rebounds, it wasn't the stellar performance many fans had been hoping for.

It leaves fans with the question of whether Ben Simmons is holding back for the regular season, or if his game hasn't evolved much during the summer. Nets fans will hope to see the Simmons of old as the year progresses.