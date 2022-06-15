Watch: Boban Marjanovic mercilessly and hilariously blocks every kid's shot during Mavericks hoop camp

Boban Marjanovic is having a busy offseason following the Dallas Mavericks' exit from the NBA playoffs. Marjanovic starred in Adam Sandler's "Hustle" and did plenty of press work. He also participated in the annual Mavericks hoops camp.

The Mavericks released a video of him playing against the kids during the hoops camp. The 7' 3" giant showed no mercy, as he blocked every attempt. It was a hilarious video, as the kids stood no chance against Marjanovic. The camp is for boys and girls aged seven to 18 years old, per The Smoking Cuban.

The video of Marjanovic blocking the kids' attempts can be seen below:

Marjanovic has played sparringly this season for the Mavericks. He averaged 4.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.1 assists in 23 games. He only appeared in three playoff games. Nevertheless, he's still one of the best personalities in the NBA today.

Boban Marjanovic appeared on 'Hustle'

Boban Marjanovic in 'Hustle' (Photo: FOX5)

Boban Marjanovic made an appearance in the movie "Hustle," starring Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangomez. The film was released on Netflix, and LeBron James served as one of the producers.

According to Mavs.com, Marjanovic played a Serbian player named Dimitri Jovanovic. He appeared at the beginning of the film, where Sandler's character was scouting him.

The scene was hilarious, as Marjanovic tried to get into the NBA draft by pretending to be 22 years old. At the end of the scene, a tall teenager appeared, and Marjanovic claimed that he was his 10-year old son.

Watch the hilarious video below:

In an interview with Variety, Marjanovic opened up about working with Adam Sandler. He had nothing but praise for the veteran actor.

He was also appreciative of being cast in the movie, which was his second instance on the big screen. Marjanovic made his film debut as an assassin on "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum".

"He really is a nice person, like, a nice heart," Marjanovic said. "You know, he takes care of his friends and people. Such a nice person. Like, I knew him, but now that I worked with him in this movie, I learned what makes him who he is."

"He's, amazing, amazing, amazing, and I do not have English words to describe that better."

Boban Marjonovic to represent Serbia in EuroBasket 2022

Boban Marjanovic playing for Serbia

According to The Smoking Cuban, Boban Marjanovic could have an even busier offseason. He's set to join the Serbian national team to play in EuroBasket from Sept. 1 to 18. He could join other Serbian NBA stars, such as Nikola Jokic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nemanja Bjelica and Aleksej Pokusevski.

Serbia are in Group D with the Czech Republic, Poland, Finland, Israel and the Netherlands. They have to finish in the top four to qualify for the knockouts. As per DraftKings, Serbia are the favorites to win the tournament, followed by France, Greece, Slovenia and Spain.

