WATCH: Bradley Beal slaps under-fire Suns coach Frank Vogel's hand after benching 

Bradley Beal seemed furious with under-fire Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel during the team's elimination Game 4 contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Beal slapped Vogel's hand after being benched during the third quarter. The Timberwolves were ahead 76-75, but Beal was having a rough night. He had just committed his fourth foul and had one more point than fouls during his exit.

It was not a good look for the coach or the player. Frank Vogel is already facing scrutiny from Suns fans after the team went 0-3 to start its first-round series against the Timberwolves. Reports suggest the Suns could fire Vogel after just one year in charge.

The situation for Beal doesn't look good, either. After dealing with a bevy of injuries that kept him out for most of the regular season, he has not lived up to the billing in the playoffs.

Beal averaged 16.5 points and 4.5 assists, shooting 44.1% in three games. In Game 4, he underdelivered with the season on the line, tallying nine points and six turnovers on 4 of 13 shooting.

Long offseason ahead for Suns with decisions on Frank Vogel and Bradley Beal after getting swept

The Suns couldn't prevent a sweep against the Timberwolves despite being favored to win the series. The loss puts the Suns in a pickle with important decisions this offseason. That includes Frank Vogel's future and Bradley Beal's contract, which might not have any trade value in the market.

Vogel seems to have lost the locker room after the viral Beal incident (see above). He's struggled to implement his defensive game plans while the offense has been inefficient.

Meanwhile, Beal is owed $50.2 million next season, with many deeming him the most overpaid player considering his production. He is also owed $161 million over the next three years. That handicaps the Suns' flexibility to make roster upgrades, as they are already $4.5 million above the second luxury tax apron.

The Suns also don't own a first or second-round pick until 2031. They have only seven players on contract next year, owed a combined $194 million allotted.

