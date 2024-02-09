Watch: Brandin Podziemski's 'Goat' impression for Steph Curry's 42-point night steals the postgame show

The Golden State Warriors beat the Indiana Pacers 131-109 on the road on Thursday, led by Steph Curry's 42 points in 30 minutes. The 2x MVP drained 11 3-pointers, making five in the first quarter.

Curry played 30 minutes, sitting out most of the fourth quarter because of the game's blowout nature. He went 15 for 22 and made 11 of his 16 3-point attempts. He scored 29 points in the first half, the most he has scored this season.

In his postgame interview, Curry was interrupted by Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski, who appeared to impersonate what sounded to be 'goat' noises. Here's the video:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This viral moment took NBA Twitter by storm. Warriors fans shared their reactions to the hilariously candid moment between Curry and Brandin, with one tweeting:

"Steph need to embrace who he is, buddy should have 9 total mvps"

Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The reactions followed by Brandin's humorous impression are in context of fans and analysts considering Steph Curry the greatest shooter of all time, which is something he has reportedly acknowledged to have aspired for.

Steph Curry continues to extend historical shooting records

In the Warriors' win on Thursday night, Steph Curry's 42 points with 11 3-pointers extended his NBA record for games with at least 11 3-pointers to 13. No other player has achieved that more than four times.

He also improved to 42 games with nine or more 3-pointers all time, ahead of Damian Lillard (13), who is second on the list. Curry is also miles ahead in the list of eight or more 3-pointers, with 79 games, ahead of Lillard (29) and Klay Thompson (24).

He also recorded the most 40-point games (8) with two or less free throw attempts in NBA history and most games with 40 or more points on 90% true shooting, ahead of his teammate Thompson (six).

Steph Curry has notched up at least five games with eight 3-pointers and three games with nine. He scored 60 points, his second-most points in the 141-134 loss to the Atlanta Hawks with 10 3-pointers made.

He scored 30 points combined in the fourth quarter and overtime, the most he has scored this season. He added 29 points in the first half against the Pacers, marking his highest first-half score of the season.

The Warriors have extended their road game streak to four wins and have gone 5-1 in their last six.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!