Watch: “Bro is this real? Benny has no chill” - Alex Caruso reacts to Chicago Bulls mascot taunting LA Lakers 

If there is any former player the LA Lakers miss the most right now, it could be Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso. The Bulls' #6 left LA this offseason in free agency after the two parties failed to reach an agreement on a new contract. Caruso was a fan favorite during his time in Hollywood, and the same can be said about his time in Chicago thus far.

Alex Caruso and the Chicago Bulls hosted the LA Lakers at United Center in their last match on Sunday. The Bulls claimed a 115-110 win and completed a season-series sweep over the 17-time NBA champions.

During the contest, the Bulls' mascot, 'Benny the Bull,' trolled the Lakers by displaying a hilarious meme. It portrayed how much the Lakeshow miss having Caruso on their side. The player reacted to this bold gesture by the mascot on Twitter, saying:

"Bro is this real? Benny got no chill"

The LA Lakers have struggled heavily to start the 2021-22 NBA season. Many believe they could have done better if they had managed to keep a player like Alex Caruso on the roster. Caruso was massive in the Lakers' championship success in 2020.

His ability to deliver goods at both ends of the floor, especially on defense, is unique. Considering how terrible the LA Lakers have been on the defensive side of things, it would be fair to think they have missed having Caruso in their corner this season.

Alex Caruso racks up 17 points and nine rebounds in Chicago Bulls' win over his former team LA Lakers

The Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers completed their season series on Friday in Chicago, with Alex Caruso and Co. sweeping his former team 2-0. Caruso featured in both the matches the Bulls were scheduled to play against LA. He went scoreless in the first meeting at Staples Center, but had +/- of +28, as most of his work during that contest was on defense.

Alex Caruso played yet another solid game to help the Chicago Bulls prevail over the LA Lakers. This time, he scored 17 points on 54.5% shooting (three 3s), grabbed nine boards and dished out two assists as well. He played in a starting role, with his team missing several players due to Covid-19 protocols.

Caruso was as solid as ever on defense. The fifth-year wing guarded LeBron James for most of the game and did a decent job of limiting his impact during crunch situations.

The Chicago Bulls have now improved to 18-10 for the season, the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. It will be interesting to see how far they can go after this stellar start.

