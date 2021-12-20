Watch: Bronny James puts in a dominant performance in Sierra Canyon’s game against Punahou

Bronny James and Sierra Canyon Trailblazers featured in the Chosen-1's Invitational a few weeks ago, playing at Staples Center, the home court of LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron has always been supportive of Bronny's career and has made a point to be available whenever necessary.

The Trailblazers have had to move around a lot as they have participated in several tournaments and showcases. They are currently part of the Iolani Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii, winning their first game of the tournament.

In what was a low-scoring game compared to other fixtures in the competition, Bronny James led the Trailblazers to a 63-39 victory over Punahou. He finished the game with 14 points, five rebounds, seven assists, four steals and a block. Of his 14 points, 12 came from beyond the arc as he drained four three-pointers.

As things stand, Bronny James and Sierra have secured a place in the quarter-finals, where they will square up against Iolani on Monday evening.

Bronny James has continued to impress in these tournaments but is yet to decide on a college. He reportedly has offers from some of the top schools with great basketball programs, including Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, etc., As he is yet to fee commit to a program.

Bronny James may follow in his father's footsteps and opt not to go to college. Under current NBA rules, that will mean he goes to the G-League for one year or plays overseas before he can declare for the NBA draft.

When can Bronny James join the NBA?

It is every young player's dream to one day play in the NBA, and Bronny James is no different. Having a father like LeBron, will be motivated and eager to get into the league and showcase his talents.

However, that will not be happening soon as the NBA prohibits drafting players from high school. That practice stopped in 2006 after the 2005 CBA changed its rule. Amir Johnson was the last player to be drafted from high school before the rule change.

As a result, Bronny James' eagerness to join the NBA will have to be contained until after he spends one year in college or is 19 before entering the draft. With Bronny set to graduate high school in 2023, he will not be eligible to play in the NBA until 2024.

LeBron has indicated interest in playing with his son in the NBA, and the idea might also be appealing to Bronny. While it will be a record-setting endeavor, they will have to wait. King James is currently in year 19 of his career, but if anyone has the strength and stamina to continue performing at nearly 40, it is LeBron.

