Watch: Brooklyn Nets stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant work out together as Irving ramps up for season debut 

The Brooklyn Nets have decided to let Kyrie Irving play as a part-time player. And after spending almost two weeks in health and safety protocols since that decision, the guard was seen working out with teammate Kevin Durant.

Irving had been sidelined thus far following his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. He remains unvaccinated, but the Nets have changed their stance this month and allowed him to be a part-time player.

Irving will need to undergo some fine-tuning before he makes his season debut. He won't be able to play for Brooklyn until the next road game, Jan. 5 at the Indianapolis Pacers. Because of his unvaccinated status, he remains ineligible to play in New York, Toronto or San Francisco due to mandates in those cities.

Irving seems excited to be back and was seen working out with Durant as he gets ready.

Feels good to see these 2 on the court together again. Kyrie & KD.Feels good to see these 2 on the court together again. https://t.co/vMbFJKRCYs

Durant was also placed in the league's health and safety protocols but tested out on the same day as Irving. He, too, will need to get back in shape before he returns to action on Thursday at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kyrie Irving's return for the Brooklyn Nets will ease the pressure off Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has been largely responsible for leading the Brooklyn Nets to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. The "Slim Reaper" is having an MVP-caliber year, averaging a league-best 29.7 points on a 52/38/88 shooting split. But Durant has played some heavy minutes thus far, which isn't ideal at this stage of the season. He has played 37.0 minutes per contest, the third-highest in the league.

Durant has had a terrible time dealing with injuries over the last two years. He missed a significant amount of time last season with a hamstring injury. His 2019-20 season was wiped out because of an Achilles injury. The Brooklyn Nets would certainly prefer to lessen Durant's load.

Irving's return could help ease those load management concerns. Irving will only be playing games on the road as of now.

Without Irving, Brooklyn did not have many options and had to give Durant and Harden more minutes than expected to help them succeed. Brooklyn (23-9), which hosts Philadelphia on Thursday night, leads the Eastern Conference.

Irving, a superstar in his own right, should ease the pressure on the two veterans. Irving turns 30 in March, while Durant is 33 and Harden 32. They need to stay healthy come playoff time.

