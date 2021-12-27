Watch: "I just tried to leave a legacy here" - Brooklyn Nets star James Harden gets his jersey number retired by Artesia High School

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden had his high school jersey number retired by Artesia Boys Basketball on Sunday. He attended Artesia High School from 2004 to 2007. Harden averaged 18.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in his final year with Artesia's basketball team. He earned the #1 rank nationally while leading them to a 33-2 record and a state championship win.

Here's Harden's reaction to his jersey retirement: (via CBSLA Sports Central):

James Harden's time at Artesia was impactful in his development as a professional basketball player and the transition into the superstar he is today. It was only fitting for the Beard's high school team to give him a tribute as big as a jersey retirement for his stellar performances for them during his four years there.

James Harden returns from COVID with a 36-point triple-double as short-handed Brooklyn Nets decimate LA Lakers on Christmas Day

James Harden in action during Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers

James Harden has endured a shaky start to the 2021-22 NBA season. Nevertheless, he has come up big over the last few weeks for the Brooklyn Nets. Harden's latest big performance came against cross-conference rivals, the LA Lakers. The 'Beard' torched LA with a 36-point triple-double.

Harden producing the goods at that rate was key to the Brooklyn Nets winning that contest. They played without several stars, including Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, as both players were sidelined due to COVID-19.

The Brooklyn Nets claimed a 122-115 win and made their return to the court in style. They had their last three games before that postponed due to a Covid outbreak in their camp, which saw almost all of their roster placed in the league's health and safety protocols.

The Nets will need James Harden to continue playing the way he did against the Lakers. That will give them a solid advantage over the rest of their championship rivals. That will also take the pressure off talisman Kevin Durant, who has had to single-handedly lead the team to several wins thus far.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Brooklyn Nets are in a comfortable position right now, despite the absence of Durant and Irving. They have a 22-9 season record and sit first in the Eastern Conference. On top of that, they will have Irving make his debut in the next few weeks. He will be available for games away from home if he continues to stay unvaccinated moving forward.

Edited by Parimal