LeBron James is known to be one of the most animated players in NBA history. He's famous for having unique handshakes for everyone on his team, making jokes during practice and pulling out various signature celebrations after certain hyped-up plays. Naturally, his kids Bronny and Bryce have looked up to their father and have apparently taken after LeBron's gestures.

During a video shoot for their high school intros, LeBron James' youngest son Bryce pulled out his dad's most famous signature celebration, known as "The Silencer". James first executed the celebration during his playing years with the Miami Heat. Since then, many of his fans mimicked the move, and now so have his kids.

LeBron James' "Silencer" celebration in clutch moments

LeBron's "Silencer" Celebration

LeBron James' "Silencer" celebration is often seen in the most clutch moments. James' composure under pressure is legendary. He possesses an innate ability to maintain his focus and elevate his performance when the game hangs in the balance. This is not just a product of talent, but a result of unwavering determination and an unshakable belief in his abilities.

One of the defining characteristics of LeBron James' clutch play is his knack for hitting game-winning shots. Often criticized for not taking the shot in the final moments, James has proven on many occasions that he's also capable of knocking down big-time shots. Whether it's a deep 3-pointer, a drive to the basket, or a fadeaway jumper, he's displayed an uncanny ability to come through in the final seconds of tight contests.

James' clutch moments aren't confined to scoring though. He's also a remarkable playmaker, often making the right pass or setting up teammates for crucial baskets in high-pressure situations. His basketball IQ and court vision become even more evident when the game is tight, and he's trusted to make the critical decisions.

Clutch moments aren't solely offensive. LeBron James' contributions extend to the defensive end, where he's come up with crucial stops, steals and blocks to secure victories. One good example is when he blocked Andre Iguodala in the final minutes of the 2016 NBA Finals. While many critics will always bring up Kyrie Irving's clutch 3-point shot, the Cleveland Cavaliers might've lost Game 7 if it wasn't for James' signature chase-down block.

LeBron James may not be known to have too many celebrations, but when "The Silencer" appears, the world knows that something special has just happened. James' legacy in the NBA is secured not only by his overall brilliance, but also by his exceptional performances in clutch moments.