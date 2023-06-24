Watch - Bryce James has a spectacular debut for his new school

Bryce James, LeBron James’ youngest son, left Sierra Canyon High School and took his talents to Campbell Hall. Two days ago, he finally debuted for his new team in front of screaming fans and parents.

Bryce, who just turned 16, was welcomed by the school and his teammates a few weeks ago. He left the Blazers after teaming up with older brother Bronny James and Justin Pippen, the son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, last season.

The youngest of the James boys has joined forces with Richard Hamilton II, the son of former NBA star, Richard “Rip” Hamilton. Baron Bellamy, the son of comedian Bill Bellamy, is one of their teammates.

Bryce James and the Vikings will be coached by David Grace, who was signed by the school in April. Grace has extensive coaching experience. He coached Centennial High School in Peoria, Arizona last season. Grace also had stops as an assistant coach at Oregon State, UCLA, California and Vanderbilt.

LeBron James is convinced playing for Campbell Hall is his youngest son’s best step in his young basketball career. Like Bronny James, Bryce is looking to one day play in the NBA.

ESPN reported a week ago that the James family donated a new multi-million dollar athletic facility on the Campbell Hall grounds. The current LA Lakers superstar also wanted to give back to the more than 1,000 students of the school.

Bryce James might be draft eligible before LeBron James retires

LeBron James has repeatedly mentioned that his biggest dream is to play with his sons in the NBA. “King James” will be 39 when Bronny James, if he is one-and-done at USC, is eligible for the 2024 draft. The soon-to-be 21-year veteran will be 40 in 2025 when Bryce James could enter the draft.

The four-time NBA MVP has not ruled out playing well into his 40s. If the goal is to play with his sons, he may just push himself up to that point.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2022 had this to say about potentially playing with James Jr. and Bryce James:

“I like to throw things out in the airwaves, but I’m not one to [say] what’s going to happen in the next two to three years. I am a visionary, but I’m also a guy that lives in the moment.

I’d definitely be looking at who got first-round picks in 2024, 2025, things of that nature; 2026, ’27. I pay attention to that type of stuff.”

LeBron James did add that his body and mind will eventually decide if he can wait for his youngest son to turn pro.

