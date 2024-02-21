Watch: Bucks announcer posts video of dunking at 68, mocking 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest 

Milwaukee Bucks announcer Marques Johnson had an interesting post about New York Knicks forward Jacob Toppin not reaching the final round of the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. In a video shared on his X profile, Johnson threw down a right-handed hammer dunk at 68 years of age, as his tribute to everyone that got snubbed in a contest.

A few NBA fans voiced their frustration that Jacob Toppin was snubbed of a spot to go up against Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung to hopefully take home the Slam Dunk Contest trophy. His most impressive dunk was when he launched from the free-throw line, spun in mid-air with a between-the-legs move to finally finish with a two-handed hammer as he faced the ring.

As impressive as the dunk looked, the judges felt otherwise, as they handed him a 47.2 score after he converted the dunk on his second attempt. Meanwhile, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown paid homage to Dee Brown's 1991 dunk contest finish which featured his face being covered by his arm while in mid-air.

However, the result was different from the actual inspiration as Brown was able to cover his face with his arm only after he dunked the ball over streamer Kai Cenat. The dunk bested Toppin's attempt as the Celtics star received a 47.6 score, punching a ticket to the final round against Mac McClung.

Regarding Bucks announcer Marques Johnson's reaction, he was confused about what kind of dunk warrants a 50 or what became the basis for Toppin to receive a lower score than Brown from the judges.

The Bucks announcer is famously known for playing in seven seasons for the franchise that selected him third overall in the 1977 NBA Draft. He averaged 21.0 points (53.0% shooting), 7.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Bucks announcer famous for his role in the 1992 "White Men Can't Jump" movie

Aside from Bucks announcer Marques Johnson venting out his disapproval of the scores handed out by the 2024 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest judges, he took the opportunity to reenact an iconic movie scene of his. Playing the role of "Raymond" in the 1992 classic "White Men Can't Jump," Johnson had a cameo as a basketball player who lost in a two-on-two matchup.

The matchup was against the two main characters, "Sidney Deane" and "Billy Hoyle," which involved prize money to the victors. However, the Bucks announcer's character didn't have enough money to place his bet, resulting in him getting his gun from his car to attempt a store robbery.

The robbery doesn't go as planned for Johnson's character as he ends up getting recognized by the store's owner. The famous line, "Nah, nah, this ain't Raymond," became so popular that Marques Johnson had to reenact it in his social media post.