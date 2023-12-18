Watch: Bucks equipment staff avoids another Giannis Antetokounmpo meltdown by quickly securing game ball after he breaks Kareem's record

Giannis Antetokounmpo was on the verge of another Milwaukee Bucks franchise record, prompting the team to make sure he got the game ball. The Bucks wanted to avoid a repeat of what happened on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo became Milwaukee’s single-game scoring record holder, but one of Indy’s staff took the game ball.

The Pacers wanted to have the ball for rookie Oscar Tshiebwe who scored his first NBA basket in the game. Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said that it was “unfortunate” that it nearly caused a dustup among the players. “The Greek Freak” eventually had the ball but was doubtful that it was the one used in the game.

On Sunday night, the Milwaukee Bucks made sure no such commotion and uncertainty would happen. The Bucks’ assistant director of team security Danny Carter secured the ball before giving it to Milwaukee’s equipment manager.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 14th rebound made him the all-time franchise leader in rebounds, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the record. He's now the team’s pacesetter in points, rebounds and assists.

He joins LeBron James (Cavaliers), Kevin Garnett (Timberwolves) and Michael Jordan (Bulls) as the only players to lead their teams in those categories.

No one on the Houston Rockets achieved something historical, which meant that there was no contest on who should have the game ball. Nevertheless, the Milwaukee Bucks wanted to make sure things would go smoothly, particularly for the player who owns several team records.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are on a roll

After the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals, they have won four straight games. The highlight during their streak was the rematch between the Pacers and the Bucks on Wednesday, where Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded for 64 points.

In the last two games, it has been Damian Lillard’s turn to be scorching hot. “Dame Time” had 33 points on Saturday versus the Detroit Pistons and followed up with 39 on Sunday against the Houston Rockets.

The Bucks have won six of their last seven games and are playing with confidence. They host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday in a highly anticipated matchup between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama.

Milwaukee remains at home after the Spurs game to host the Orlando Magic. They will then be on the road in their next four games, including a marquee matchup against the New York Knicks on Christmas Day.