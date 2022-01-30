Watch: “By the way, can I get a ride on your boat?” - Kyrie Irving jokes about joining 'Sea Captain' Klay Thompson on one of his boat voyages

After the loss to the Golden State Warriors, Kyrie Irving was exchanging words with Klay Thompson after the game and he hilariously asked whether he was invited to ride on 'Captain Klay''s boat.

Klay Thompson and his boat rides have taken a life of their own. While rehabbing for nearly two and a half years, Thompson often took a jaunt around the Bay Area on his boat while wearing his famous Captain hat. He has taken teammates Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman on the ride and the excitement on his face while boating is unmatched.

In a video posted on Twitter by Warriors on NBCS, members of the Warriors and Nets can be seen exchanging on-court pleasantries with each other following the game. After James Harden and Thompson shared a few words, Thompson then finds Irving and the pair embrace, after which Irving says.

"By the way, can I get a ride on your boat?"

Kyrie wants to experience the waters with Captain Klay

Thompson once gave a postgame interview in his boating attire while wearing his famous Captain hat. He routinely posts stories and images with his dog, Rocco, on the boat and many celebrities and players have requested a ride with him across the San Fancisco Bay. Thompson often sails to Chase Center on his boat for practice and games.

Klay Thompson berries a clutch three-pointer to ice the game against the Brooklyn Nets

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors celebrates his three-point make

With the game on the line and less than 15 seconds remaining, Steph Curry found his Splash Brother open on the wing after a brush screen. In classic Klay fashion, he caught and shot the ball immediately without any hesitation and swished it.

The Splash Brothers didn't shoot the ball well in this game. Through the first three quarters, Steph Curry and Thompson combined for 12 points and collectively shot 4-23 from the field.

However, when their team needed them most, the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history delivered in the clutch. They went on to combine for 23 points in the final period while shooting 6-9 from the floor, including two clutch three-pointers.

The Golden State Warriors capped off their seven-game homestand with a 6-1 record and accomplished that without their DPOY candidate Draymond Green. They now have a string of easier matchups coming up, including games against the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings and OKC Thunder.

