Watch: Cam Johnson catches a lob from Tyrese Haliburton to cap off 18-0 Team USA run

Tyrese Haliburton and Cam Johnson combined to cap off an 18-0 run for Team USA in the second half of their exhibition game against Puerto Rico in Las Vegas. Team USA struggled initially, taking a seven-point lead into the break. However, once they found their rhythm, there was no stopping them.

Pacers' All-Star Haliburton and Nets' forward Johnson's connection on a lob displayed the team's brewing chemistry early in the fourth quarter. Here's the video:

The Americans extended their lead to 31 points with that play. Anthony Edwards and the crew significantly improved on both ends of the court in that stretch. Their defense, in particular, stood out as the USA got several steals, deflections and blocks, which helped the young guns set out in transition.

USA also overcame the demons of their nearly two-decade-old Olympics loss to the Puerto Ricans. The Americans also overcame the hurdle they couldn't in 2021 when they failed to win an exhibition game against Nigeria before the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA outclasses Puerto Rico 117-74 behind a collective effort

Team USA went berserk in the second half of their first exhibition game before the FIBA World Cup against Puerto Rico. The Americans outscored their opponents 77-31 in the second half to seal a 117-74 blowout win. The first half seemed a little concerning, with the new roster still learning each other in their first competitive game against an international opponent.

However, a 20-0 run that started midway through the third quarter put their doubters to bed soon. Anthony Edwards led the USA in scoring alongside Cam Johnson with 15 points.

Edwards also had four assists and four steals, while Johnson had six rebounds. Mikal Bridges tallied 14 points, five rebounds and three steals, while Jaren Jackson Jr. had 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Jalen Brunson (11 points and 12 rebounds), Brandon Ingram (11 points) and Bobby Portis (11 points) also finished the night scoring in double-digits. Tyrese Haliburton was the standout performer off the bench. He had a field day with the offensive talent around him. Haliburton finished with a game-high 12 assists. He also had seven points, with a box +/- of +24.

Team USA seems to have the right balance with this roster. On their previous teams, they lacked size and an interior presence like Jaren Jackson Jr. and Bobby Portis. Meanwhile, they couldn't have asked for a better set of two-way wings than Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, with efficient playmakers like Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton.

