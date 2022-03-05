Watch: Cam Johnson hits spectacular buzzer-beater 3 to cap off his career-high points en route to victory for Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks

Cam Johnson was the Phoenix Suns' undisputed hero on Friday night. The 11th overall pick from the 2019 Draft hit a three-pointer right at the buzzer to give the Suns a one-point victory against the visiting New York Knicks. He scored a career-high 38 points as the Suns won 115-114 at Footprint Center.

Johnson's buzzer-beater was his ninth successful make from long-range as the Suns overcame a 14-point deficit (81-95) in the fourth quarter to snatch the narrowest of victories at home.

NBA TV @NBATV CAM JOHNSON FOR THE WIN CAM JOHNSON FOR THE WIN 🔥 https://t.co/d6EFk0Pif4

Cam Johnson made the dramatic play after the Knicks' Alec Burks missed the second of two free throws. With seven seconds left in the game, and the Suns trailing by two points (112-114), Cam Payne sprinted out in transition with the basketball.

Payne then passed the ball to Johnson, who made a 30-foot shot that gave the Suns a one-point, come-from-behind victory. It was Johnson's sixth triple of the quarter, and he finished with 21 points in the final 12-minute period.

NBA TV @NBATV Cam saved his best for last Cam saved his best for last 📈 https://t.co/a5PF2Yu7Vd

Johnson hit his new career-high score by going 11-of-16 (68.8%) from the field and 9-of-12 (75.0%) from downtown. His efforts were complemented by his Phoenix teammates.

Starting point guard Cameron Payne had 17 points and 16 assists in the game. Meanwhile, Mikal Bridges came up with 20 points and six boards, including the crucial rebound off the missed Burks' free throw.

NBA @NBA



Cam had 21 PTS and 6-7 3PM in the fourth-quarter alone! Cam Johnson was CLUTCH for the @Suns knocking down the #TissotBuzzerBeater to win it!Cam had 21 PTS and 6-7 3PM in the fourth-quarter alone! Cam Johnson was CLUTCH for the @Suns knocking down the #TissotBuzzerBeater to win it!🔆 Cam had 21 PTS and 6-7 3PM in the fourth-quarter alone! https://t.co/uQEk2REzSt

Cam Johnson's game-winner gives Phoenix Suns 51st win of 2021-22 season

The Phoenix Suns are the NBA's only 50-win team so far this season. Victory in their latest outing against the New York Knicks improved their overall regular-season record to 51-12.

The win puts them eight games clear of the second-placed Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference. It also gives the Suns firm control of the NBA's best regular-season record for 2021-22.

Phoenix Suns @Suns 3-POINTERS. TO TIE THE FRANCHISE RECORD WITH3-POINTERS. TO TIE THE FRANCHISE RECORD WITH 9️⃣ 3-POINTERS. https://t.co/vGkbVKxzQG

Cam Johnson, who turned 26 only a few days ago on March 3, will be delighted with his career-best night. His previous best was just 24 points. With starting point guard Chris Paul out injured and center Deandre Ayton having an underwhelming game offensively (eight points on 4-of-10 shooting), Johnson stepped up at the right moment.

Phoenix Suns @Suns



Cam Johnson with tonight's You already know who it is!Cam Johnson with tonight's @FanDuel Stat Line of the Game! You already know who it is! 🔥Cam Johnson with tonight's @FanDuel Stat Line of the Game! https://t.co/wgep12E8CO

Johnson, who is in his third NBA season, is averaging a career-best 12.8 ppg while shooting 44.8% from deep this season. He is tied with Luke Kennard for second place in long-range efficiency.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh