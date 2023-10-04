Watch: Career 59.1% free throw shooter Ben Simmons stunningly knocks 10 consecutive attempts from charity stripe in practice

Ben Simmons is used to taking heat online. He is also known for looking spectacular in summer workouts, often draining jumpers in open workouts, only to not translate that play to NBA games.

Simmons is at it again with another offseason video. This time, the forward is seen hitting 10 straight free throws.

It is a bit of a shock as Simmons is a 59.1% free-throw shooter. His percentages from the charity stripe have dropped in recent years. In his limited action with the Brooklyn Nets last season, Simmons made just 43.9% of his free throws.

His career high from the line came in 2019-20 with the Philadelphia 76ers: 62.1% in 57 games.

Simmons’ battle with the free-throw line was a true struggle during the 2021 playoffs, making just 34.2% in 12 playoff games. He was clearly mentally shaken during that postseason.

His poor playoff performance led to Simmons taking time off for mental health reasons. It also led to a divorce with the Sixers, and he eventually landed in Brooklyn.

Ben Simmons next season

Ben Simmons was not traded by Brooklyn this offseason. He seems to be poised to make a full return to the court.

At $37.8 million, Simmons will be the highest-paid player on the Nets' roster this season.

The Nets hope he will make more of an impact. He only played in 42 games last year due to multiple injuries and poor play. He did not play in the playoffs. The Nets lost in the first round to the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons' old team.

Simmons could be the team’s starting point guard if healthy. He could be a nice piece on the defensive end as well. The Nets have a lot of length on the wings with Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. He would provide another extremely tough defender.

He may have to battle Spencer Dinwiddie for the point guard duties. The veteran guard is back in Brooklyn and will be poised for starting minutes as well.

Most important for Ben Simmons will be staying healthy. After holding out in Philadelphia to force a February 2022 trade, he was shut down in March of 2022 due to a nerve issue in his back. He was shut down again in February last season. He will need to be fully healthy to come close to returning to his former All-Star level.