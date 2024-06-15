Watch: Celtics fans exchange blows in massive fight during watch party at TD Garden

Boston Celtics fans went to TD Garden for a watch party and hopefully see their team sweep the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. After holding off the Mavs 106-99 in Game 3, they looked forward to a celebration of what might be their 18th championship. Instead, the fans witnessed a beatdown from end to end as early as the first quarter.

The Mavericks raced to a 34-21 lead after the first 12 minutes behind Luka Doncic’s scorching-hot start. When Doncic cooled off, Kyrie Irving took his turn carving up the Cs’ defense. Dallas took a 61-35 advantage leading into the halftime break.

Celtics fans likely thought a comeback was still doable after showing resilience two nights ago. This time, though, the Doncic and Co. kept their foot on the gas pedal. Joe Mazzulla didn’t even have time to insert Kristaps Porzingis as the battering was so bad.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After three-quarters of action, Mazzulla raised the white flag and emptied his bench. Jason Kidd, the Mavs’ coach, responded by doing the same as the hosts were safely added 92-60. Suddenly, an ugly altercation erupted in one section of TD Garden.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Two Celtics fans were getting at it near one of the arena’s stairs. The younger one was raining down punches on the older fan who seemed intoxicated. It wasn’t until security separated them that the pounding stopped. The drunk supporter must have been so unconscious of what he was doing that he even took a swing at somebody who tried to help him.

After Friday night’s loss, the same fans who went into TD Garden for Game 4 will have the opportunity to cheer for their team on Monday. Boston’s fans will come in droves in Game 5 but arena officials will be hoping no shenanigans will recur.

The Boston Celtics will need their fans’ energy

The Boston Celtics were in the game for roughly eight minutes in the embarrassing beatdown. More than their execution, they could not match the Dallas Mavericks’ intensity and energy. Jayson Tatum and Co. should have expected that display as the Mavs’ backs were against the wall.

American Airlines Center was rocking at least an hour before tip-off. Mavs fans were hyped to give their team an energy boost. The team’s sixth man gave them a big lift with an unrelenting noise barrage.

Expand Tweet

The Boston Celtics will be hoping their fans can give them the same kind of push in Game 5. Dallas will again be desperate and try to come out fast right out of the gate. The home team’s supporters have to show up and give the players a boost in energy.

Closing out a game in the playoffs is tough, doing the same in the NBA Finals is even more difficult. The Celtics will need their supporters to be loud and raucous in their next encounter with the Mavericks.