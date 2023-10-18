Watch: Celtics' newest $30 million star Payton Pritchard throws crafty alley-oop to Kristaps Porzingis 

Kristaps Porzingis, the Boston Celtics' new superstar big man, is already impressing with his new team. It appears the Celtics might also be getting their money's worth from Payton Pritchard, having extended his stay with a new four year contract worth $30 million. The Celtics went up against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night when Pritchard orchestrated an exhilarating play for Porzingis.

During the first few moments of the fourth quarter, Payton Pritchard found himself in a position where he could lob the ball up for Kristaps Porzingis. The big man caught the ball with ease and created a picture-perfect moment in the garden.

How does the addition of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis affect the Celtics?

The Boston Celtics look scarier this year with their 'Big Four' of Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jayson Tatum. The newly formed Celtics squad had the opportunity to showcase what they could accomplish as a team this coming 2023-24 regular season as they dominated the New York Knicks in a 123-110 preseason victory.

The four starters were given the chance to play valuable minutes, giving Boston fans a taste of what's to come this year. Tatum was undoubtedly the best player on the court on Tuesday, coming up with 28 points, eight rebounds and four assists. The only other Celtics player who scored in the 20s zone was Porzingis when he nearly notched a double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Brown also came up with a solid outing with 17 points, six assists and three rebounds. As for Holiday, he added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Looking at the way the Celtics big four played, it appears that they are very much capable of taking over the Eastern Conference again this year.

However, they now have more competition in their conference, especially after the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Damian Lillard. Nevertheless, Boston is just as threatening as they were last season, if not scarier. Having said that, it'll be a battle for supremacy in the East once again when the regular season commences.