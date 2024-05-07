Watch: Charles Barkley offers tips on savoring chicken nuggets after guaranteeing Nuggets win over Timberwolves

Former NBA star Charles Barkley has a soft spot when it comes to food. Barkley and the Inside crew gave their take on what might happen during Game 2 between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. The former player was handed a mountain of chicken nuggets that was immediately eaten by Chuck.

Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals will take place tonight. It's a highly-anticipated game as both teams are favorites to win the conference. Barkley made his guarantee on some of the parlays that could happen in the game as the Wolves lead the series 1-0.

Barkley chose Nikola Jokic to go over 25 points tonight and Michael Porter is predicted to have more than three shots from beyond the arc. For the Wolves, the former MVP named Anthony Edwards to score more than 25 points and Karl-Anthony Towns to finish the game with more than three three-pointers.

As soon as he pressed the guarantee button, the camera crew placed a plate of chicken nuggets on his side of the desk. Without hesitation, Chuck grabbed one and started enjoying his plate of nuggets. He also shared a nugget of advice on how to eat it properly.

"Hey, you idiots at home, you don't double dip," Barkley said.

After his advice, he was locked in on eating the nuggets. Barkley will never turn down a plate of good food.

Charles Barkley on losing weight

Throughout his playing career in the NBA, Charles Barkley was known to put on weight when playing. Although it seem unconventional, his weight helped him overpower bigger power forwards on a nightly basis. But when he stopped playing, his weight management got overblown.

In a recent interview with former NFL star Shannon Sharpe, Barkley shared his weight loss journey after he replaced both his hips.

"I played at 250, I got up to 355," Barkley said. "Good eating brother.

According to Barkley, he now weighs around 285 lbs, thanks to his doctor and Mounjaro, a pill that helped him shed weight. The former Phoenix Suns star told Sharpe that his goal is to drop to 270 lbs.

He said:

"My doctor was like, '270 you going to be alright. If you 300, 320, you gotta be worried about diabetes, stroke, hypertension and things like that.' And she told me, 'Ain't no fat old people.'"

Seeing Barkley take care of his health is inspiring. Since he retired from being a basketball player, there's been an endless amount of jokes targeting his weight. But now, Chuck has given his health a chance as he grows older.

