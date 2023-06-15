Watch: Charles Barkley had predicted all season long that Denver Nuggets would be NBA champions 

Charles Barkley believed in the Denver Nuggets and stuck to his belief throughout the season.

The video below shows Barkley referring to the Denver Nuggets as the 'World Champion Denver Nuggets' as early as December 2022. You can also hear the Hall of Fame forward predicting that Denver would have 'the best record in the West.'

Here's the video:

Charles Barkley knew from the beginning of the season that the Denver Nuggets would win the NBA Finals

As it turns out, both of Charles Barkley's predictions were on point, with the Denver Nuggets finishing the regular season as the first seed before decimating everyone in their path en route their first championship.

The 2022-23 NBA season will be remembered for parity across the league. Multiple rosters boasted high-level players, while more than five teams were seen as potential champions. However, Barkley went with his gut and stuck to his prediction throughout the season, despite ridicule from those around him.

With a two-time MVP on the Nuggets roster and a healthy-again Jamal Murray, it was as though Barkley was going out on a limb with his prediction. The Denver Nuggets were clearly talented enough to win a championship this season.

Yet, it was the doubts surrounding Denver's roster that saw teams like the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors all favored ahead of them.

Nevertheless, Barkley - who's usually the butt of people's jokes - saw the potential in Denver's roster and made sure he let the world know about it in every opportunity he got.

Jamal Murray discusses wave of emotions after winning championship with Denver Nuggets

Shortly after the Denver Nuggets closed out their NBA Finals series against the Miami Heat, Jamal Murray sat in front of the media.

During his postgame press conference, the veteran point guard discussed the emotions he experienced after recovering from a serious injury and helping his team win their first championship.

"It was really hard to put into words, still is," Jamal Murray said. "I couldn't even hold it in. I couldn't really hold it in. It was a surreal moment. Everything was hitting. Everything was hitting at once...

"It was a lot. I couldn't hold it in. Something I've been working for my whole life. Every real hooper wants to be on this stage, and play in the game, and be in this moment."

He continued:

"So, to see it full circle, going from my rehab, not being able to go up the stairs, not just for a month or two, it was for a long time. A lot of different things going through my head. It was a lot of tears. A lot of blood, sweat, and tears."

Jamal Murray played in all 20 of the Denver Nuggets! playoff games, averaging 26.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 39.6% from the deep and 47.3% from the field.

It's worth noting that this was only the third playoff run Murray experienced, but he handled the pressure and expectations with class and poise. Now, the 26 year old will likely take some time away from the game before coming back later this summer.

He will look to work hard to improve his game and become a better version of the guard seen this season.

