Watch: Charleston White gets jumped by crowd for LeBron James' 5th ring take

Charleston White felt the fury of LA Lakers fans during a recent comedy show. He was discussing the 2020 NBA Finals held in the NBA Bubble at Disney World due to the COVID-19 pandemic. White noted that he didn't believe the Lakers championship was valid.

Lakers fans in the arena took issue with the statement, and some got into a verbal altercation with him. Things quickly escalated, leading White to get physical with a small group of the fanbase as they charged the stage.

White's comments weren't something new. The validity of the 2020 championship has been discussed ad nauseam by fans, media, and even other NBA players.

In a recent appearance on Trae Young's "From The Point" podcast, former Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams noted how the LA Clippers took their foot off the gas in the bubble due to talk of the championship not being respected.

"We started hearing the rumblings of people weren't going to respect it (the championship), so we took our foot off the gas," Williams said.

Regardless of the narratives, the Lakers won the championship in 2020, and a banner hangs in the Crypto.com Arena.

The players from that roster hold a championship ring, and the Lakers had to play in difficult circumstances while fighting to make the finals.

White's comments clearly irritated members of the crowd in a way he likely didn't anticipate.

LeBron James named in-season tournament MVP

At 38, LeBron James continues to add to his legacy. The superstar forward has been stellar throughout the first quarter of the ongoing season and helped lead the Lakers to the inaugural in-season tournament championship.

The Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 123-109 in the in-season tournament final on Saturday. LeBron ended the game with 24 points, 11 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals to help guide his team to the title.

Even in the twilight of his illustrious career, LeBron is a top-10 player in the NBA. He has been the Lakers' best player all season and one of the most dominant forces in the league.

LeBron's performances in the in-season tournament semifinals and finals are further proof that he's keeping Father Time at bay and will end his career on his terms as long as he can avoid injury.

LeBron and the Lakers now turn their attention to the postseason, where they look to bring another championship to Los Angeles and hang another banner next to the well-discussed 2020 victory.